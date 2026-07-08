ETV Bharat / state

Four Of Family Die Of Electrocution In Maharashtra's Satara

Pune: A couple and their two children died of electrocution in Maharashtra's Satara district on Wednesday morning, police said. The incident occurred at around 6 am at Khamgaon village in Phaltan taluka.

"Prima facie, it appears that the family came in contact with a live electric wire outside their house and suffered an electric shock. We found a live wire lying outside the house. It is suspected that one person was electrocuted after coming in contact with the wire, and the other family members rushed to rescue him and also suffered an electric shock," an official from Phaltan police station said.