Four Of Family Die By Suspected Suicide, Father-Son Drown In Maharashtra's Jalgaon
The couple and their two sons came under a moving train in Takarkheda while the father-son drowned at Khavshi village, reports Nitin Nadurkar.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 3:56 PM IST
Jalgaon: In a tragic incident, a couple and their two children died by suspected suicide after coming under a moving train in Maharashtra's Jalgaon during the early hours of Thursday. Separately, a father and his son drowned after the former made a desperate attempt to save his son in the district.
It is understood that four family members from Takarkheda in Amalner Taluka came under the moving train in the early hours of Thursday. The family is said to have left their home around 4:00 AM, after which the fatal incident took place on the railway tracks shortly afterwards.
Railway authorities informed the police about the incident at approximately 4:40 AM, and officials promptly arrived at the scene. The deceased have been identified as Sunil Amrut Bhil, his wife Parvati Sunil Bhil, and their two sons, Sunny and Raj.
The incident has left relatives, villagers, and acquaintances in deep grief. The reason behind the family members taking the extreme step was not immediately known even as speculations point to a family dispute. Police are currently investigating the matter.
In another heart-wrenching incident reported from Khavshi village, also within Amalner Taluka, Virendra, son of Anna Eknath Talware, 32 who lived near the village pond accidentally drowned in the pond's waters.
Upon realizing that Virendra was drowning, his father, Anna Talware, immediately jumped into the water to save him without a second thought. However, both were overwhelmed by the deep waters and lost their lives.
Villagers rushed to the spot upon learning of the incident, and with the help of locals, both bodies were retrieved from the water. Subsequently, the bodies were taken to the rural hospital for further medical examination and post-mortem procedures.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
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