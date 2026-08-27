ETV Bharat / state

Four Of Family Die By Suspected Suicide, Father-Son Drown In Maharashtra's Jalgaon

Police along with locals gather at the railway track where four members of a family died by suspected suicide ( ETV Bharat )

Jalgaon: In a tragic incident, a couple and their two children died by suspected suicide after coming under a moving train in Maharashtra's Jalgaon during the early hours of Thursday. Separately, a father and his son drowned after the former made a desperate attempt to save his son in the district.

It is understood that four family members from Takarkheda in Amalner Taluka came under the moving train in the early hours of Thursday. The family is said to have left their home around 4:00 AM, after which the fatal incident took place on the railway tracks shortly afterwards.

Railway authorities informed the police about the incident at approximately 4:40 AM, and officials promptly arrived at the scene. The deceased have been identified as Sunil Amrut Bhil, his wife Parvati Sunil Bhil, and their two sons, Sunny and Raj.

The incident has left relatives, villagers, and acquaintances in deep grief. The reason behind the family members taking the extreme step was not immediately known even as speculations point to a family dispute. Police are currently investigating the matter.