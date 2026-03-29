Four Of Family Attempt Suicide Over Mounting Debts In Karnataka; Two Dead, Two Critical
Police said that the family had taken loan in the chit fund business and could not pay back the loan amount.
Published : March 29, 2026 at 5:22 PM IST
Bengaluru Rural: Two members of a family died by suspected suicide while two others are critical after the suicide attempt on Saturday evening in Mallenahalli near Attibele in Anekal taluk here allegedly due to excessive debts.
It is understood that a man attempted suicide after slitting the throats of himself, his mother, sister and nephew. While his mother and her daughter died on the spot, the man and his sister's 11-year-old son survived and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital where they are battling for their lives.
Bengaluru Rural SP Chandrakanth said that they received information about the suicide attempt around 10:30 pm on Saturday after which Attibele Police immediately visited the spot.
According to the SP, preliminary investigation has revealed excessive debt as the trigger for the suicides. He said that the man had taken a loan in the Chit fund business and had spent a lot of money on luxurious life.
“The entire family decided to die by suicide because they could not pay back the loan. Apparently, the man slit the throats of his mother, sister and sister's son before he attempted suicide himself. The exact reason will be known during further investigation''.
The family also released a video before the incident. In the purported video, they said that they had decided to die by suicide as they could not bear the pressure of the moneylenders. Relatives, worried after watching the video, came to the house, but the front door was found locked. When they broke the back door and went inside, the family members were found in a pool of blood.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
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