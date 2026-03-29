ETV Bharat / state

Four Of Family Attempt Suicide Over Mounting Debts In Karnataka; Two Dead, Two Critical

Bengaluru Rural: Two members of a family died by suspected suicide while two others are critical after the suicide attempt on Saturday evening in Mallenahalli near Attibele in Anekal taluk here allegedly due to excessive debts.

It is understood that a man attempted suicide after slitting the throats of himself, his mother, sister and nephew. While his mother and her daughter died on the spot, the man and his sister's 11-year-old son survived and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital where they are battling for their lives.

Bengaluru Rural SP Chandrakanth said that they received information about the suicide attempt around 10:30 pm on Saturday after which Attibele Police immediately visited the spot.

According to the SP, preliminary investigation has revealed excessive debt as the trigger for the suicides. He said that the man had taken a loan in the Chit fund business and had spent a lot of money on luxurious life.