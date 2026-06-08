Four Of Family Arrested After Drugs Found In Their Car In Mandi
Mother, son, daughter-in-law and daughter taken into custody following seizure of 'chitta' (heroin) from their possession.
Published : June 8, 2026 at 11:20 AM IST
Mandi: Police arrested four members of a family after 6.650 grams of 'chitta' (heroin) was allegedly recovered from the car they were travelling in at Sundernagar in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.
Those arrested include a mother (Sarla) and her son (Gaurav), daughter-in-law (Jyoti) and daughter (Rishu). They are residents of Salapar Colony in Sundernagar.
The arrest of four members of the same family, including three women, has not only surprised everyone but also goes to show how drug abuse has assumed an alarming proportion in the state.
According to a police official, a team from Sundernagar police station arrested all four people travelling in the vehicle after 'chitta' was seized from the car during a checking.
Sundernagar DSP Bharat Bhushan said, "A case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. We are trying to find out from where the recovered chitta was brought and for what purpose. The case is being investigated from every angle."
He said the police campaign against drugs will continue and no one involved in it will be spared. The police are also investigating the contacts and possible networks of the accused. "Further legal action is being taken by producing the accused in the court," he said.
It may be recalled that on the occasion of World Environment Day on June 5, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu had vowed to take strict action against drugs with an aim to build a safe, clean and prosperous Himachal Pradesh by protecting nature, culture and social values. "Our resolve will not stop until this goal is achieved," said Sukhu.
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