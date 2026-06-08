ETV Bharat / state

Four Of Family Arrested After Drugs Found In Their Car In Mandi

Mandi: Police arrested four members of a family after 6.650 grams of 'chitta' (heroin) was allegedly recovered from the car they were travelling in at Sundernagar in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.

Those arrested include a mother (Sarla) and her son (Gaurav), daughter-in-law (Jyoti) and daughter (Rishu). They are residents of Salapar Colony in Sundernagar.

The arrest of four members of the same family, including three women, has not only surprised everyone but also goes to show how drug abuse has assumed an alarming proportion in the state.

According to a police official, a team from Sundernagar police station arrested all four people travelling in the vehicle after 'chitta' was seized from the car during a checking.