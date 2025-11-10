Four Of A Family Killed In Fire At Maharashtra's Sangli
Smoke started emanating from a steel furniture shop and spread to the upper floors where the family members resided.
Published : November 10, 2025 at 4:13 PM IST
Sangli: Four members of a family died in a fire at a three-storey building at Vita in Sangli district.
The deceased were identified as Vishnu Joshi (47), his wife, Sunanda (42), their daughter, Priyanka Yogesh Ingle (25) and granddaughter Sushti Ingle (2). The Joshi family owned a three-storey building at Savarkarnagar which had a steel furniture shop.
Police said the family resided in the second and third floors of the building. As fire started in the building, smoke emanated from the shop and soon the blaze spread to the upper floors. The fire was so severe that the members of the family had no chance of escaping.
Five tenders rushed to the spot. However, as the area remains crowded and is densely populated, the firefighters had a tough time in dousing the blaze. The fire personnel managed to enter the building by breaking its wall but by then the Vishnu and the others had perished.
Priyanka had arrived at her father's house with her two-year-old daughter a few days back to attend her brother's wedding slated on November 16. The wedding was planned at the house where the incident occurred. Police said the victims likely died of asphyxia due to suffocation caused by dense black smoke that engulfed the building.
Police officers and elected representatives visited the site, observing scenes of devastation. The exact cause of the explosion is under investigation, and authorities have called for stricter safety audits of commercial premises which combine business and family living space.
