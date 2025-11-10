ETV Bharat / state

Four Of A Family Killed In Fire At Maharashtra's Sangli

Sangli: Four members of a family died in a fire at a three-storey building at Vita in Sangli district.

The deceased were identified as Vishnu Joshi (47), his wife, Sunanda (42), their daughter, Priyanka Yogesh Ingle (25) and granddaughter Sushti Ingle (2). The Joshi family owned a three-storey building at Savarkarnagar which had a steel furniture shop.

Police said the family resided in the second and third floors of the building. As fire started in the building, smoke emanated from the shop and soon the blaze spread to the upper floors. The fire was so severe that the members of the family had no chance of escaping.