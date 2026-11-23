ETV Bharat / state

Four Of A Family Killed, Five Injured After Car Rams Into Stationary Truck In Mathura

The damaged car following the accident. ( ETV Bharat )

Mathura: Four people from the same family were killed and five sustained injuries when their speeding car rammed into a stationary truck on the Agra-Delhi highway in the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday morning, police said.

Personnel from the Jait police station reached the spot and took the injured people to the hospital, where two of them remain critical, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar said the accident took place around 7:30 am near Suncity Colony when the car with nine people collided with the rear side of the dumper truck parked on the roadside. Four of the passengers died on the spot, and five were critically injured, he added. "The individuals hailed from Bhind in Madhya Pradesh and went to Gwalior. They belonged to the same family and had performed parikrama (circumambulation) at two different religious sites. It is believed that the accident occurred because the driver fell asleep at the wheel," the SSP said.