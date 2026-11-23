Four Of A Family Killed, Five Injured After Car Rams Into Stationary Truck In Mathura
SSP Shlok Kumar said the accident occurred because the driver might have fallen asleep at the wheel. The individuals hailed from Bhind in Madhya Pradesh.
Published : November 23, 2026 at 1:06 PM IST
Mathura: Four people from the same family were killed and five sustained injuries when their speeding car rammed into a stationary truck on the Agra-Delhi highway in the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday morning, police said.
Personnel from the Jait police station reached the spot and took the injured people to the hospital, where two of them remain critical, police said.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar said the accident took place around 7:30 am near Suncity Colony when the car with nine people collided with the rear side of the dumper truck parked on the roadside. Four of the passengers died on the spot, and five were critically injured, he added.
"The individuals hailed from Bhind in Madhya Pradesh and went to Gwalior. They belonged to the same family and had performed parikrama (circumambulation) at two different religious sites. It is believed that the accident occurred because the driver fell asleep at the wheel," the SSP said.
He said an investigation into the incident is underway, and CCTV footage of the accident spot is being examined. The injured are receiving treatment at Sarvodaya Hospital, where the driver of the car and another passenger are stated to be critically injured. The family members of the victims have been notified, the SSP said.
The deceased have been identified as Ruby (32), Jyoti (30), Kanha (10) and Rudra (4). The injured are Devashish, the driver, Asha Devi (60), Palak (12), and Gori (3).
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased and directed officials to reach out to the families and provide all possible assistance. He also wished for the speedy recovery of those injured.
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