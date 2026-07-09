ETV Bharat / state

Four Of A Family Killed As Car Rams Into Truck In Madhya Pradesh's Umaria

Umaria: Four people of the same family were killed when their car rammed into a truck on the National Highway 43 (NH 43) near the Civil Lines outpost under the Kotwali police station area of Madhya Pradesh's Umaria on the intervening nights of Wednesday and Thursday, police said.

While the police initially confirmed five fatalities, it was later reported that a 22-year-old woman was revived with cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and was rushed to Jabalpur.

The incident reportedly took place at 3 am when the family was travelling from Anuppur to Chitrakoot. The speeding vehicle suddenly lost control near Bharaula in the Siddha Baba area and crashed into a truck ahead of it.

Four occupants died on the spot, and a woman, identified as Khushbu Singh, was resuscitated after being administered CPR and has been hospitalised. The car driver, Dadan, is also critical, police said.