Four Of A Family Killed As Car Rams Into Truck In Madhya Pradesh's Umaria
Six people were travelling from Anuppur to Chitrakoot for the examination of a woman, Khushbu Singh, who had been revived with the administration of CPR.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 2:11 PM IST
Umaria: Four people of the same family were killed when their car rammed into a truck on the National Highway 43 (NH 43) near the Civil Lines outpost under the Kotwali police station area of Madhya Pradesh's Umaria on the intervening nights of Wednesday and Thursday, police said.
While the police initially confirmed five fatalities, it was later reported that a 22-year-old woman was revived with cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and was rushed to Jabalpur.
The incident reportedly took place at 3 am when the family was travelling from Anuppur to Chitrakoot. The speeding vehicle suddenly lost control near Bharaula in the Siddha Baba area and crashed into a truck ahead of it.
Four occupants died on the spot, and a woman, identified as Khushbu Singh, was resuscitated after being administered CPR and has been hospitalised. The car driver, Dadan, is also critical, police said.
The deceased has been identified as Kulpat Singh, his wife Savita Singh Marko and their children Priyanka Singh and Rudra Pratap. They were taking Khushbu Singh to Chitrakoot for an examination.
The impact of the collision was so severe that the bodies were trapped inside the vehicle that was badly mangled. Soon, the Kotwali police and a 108 ambulance team reached the spot and extricated the trapped bodies and the injured individual after considerable effort.
"There were six people of the same family in the car. Four of them died, and two were admitted to the hospital in critical condition. All of them were residents of Leela village in Anuppur and were on their way to Chitrakoot for the examination of a family member," additional superintendent of police Alok Sharma said.
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