ETV Bharat / state

Four Of A Family Found Dead After Days Missing In Bihar; Police Probe 'Forced Marriage' Angle

Police team at the spot where the four bodies were found ( ETV Bharat )

Muzaffarpur: Police have recovered the bodies of a woman and her three children in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district after they had been missing for several days, police said Thursday. The bodies were found near the Chandwara bridge under the Ahiappur police station area. They have been sent to post-mortem examination, with a probe already launched. Police said the deceased included a woman, her daughter and two sons. “All four had been missing since January 10, as a report was already filed in a police station,” they said. Krishna Mohan Kumar alleged that his wife and children were kidnapped and murdered. He claimed that his wife was initially abducted with the intention of forced marriage and was later killed. People gather at the spot where four bodies were found (ETV Bharat)