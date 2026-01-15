Four Of A Family Found Dead After Days Missing In Bihar; Police Probe 'Forced Marriage' Angle
Published : January 15, 2026 at 5:55 PM IST
Muzaffarpur: Police have recovered the bodies of a woman and her three children in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district after they had been missing for several days, police said Thursday.
The bodies were found near the Chandwara bridge under the Ahiappur police station area. They have been sent to post-mortem examination, with a probe already launched.
Police said the deceased included a woman, her daughter and two sons. “All four had been missing since January 10, as a report was already filed in a police station,” they said.
Krishna Mohan Kumar alleged that his wife and children were kidnapped and murdered. He claimed that his wife was initially abducted with the intention of forced marriage and was later killed.
“My family went missing on Saturday, and despite searching for them, I could not trace their whereabouts. On Monday morning, I received a call in which a female relative told me that Mamata, my wife, had been kidnapped. I then filed a written complaint with the police on January 12,” he said.
On Saturday morning, Kumar was not at home, but his mother told him that his wife and children were nowhere to be found. “I searched extensively but found no trace of them. I also complained to the police. Today, all their bodies were found near the riverbank,” he said.
After receiving information about the recovery of the bodies, police reached the spot and began an investigation. A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has also been called to assist in the probe.
The family were residents of Muzaffarpur city and had moved to the area about two months ago. Police suspect the case may be linked to a love affair.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muzaffarpur Kanthesh Mishra said the investigation was underway from all angles. “An FIR has been registered based on the complaint, and an investigation is being conducted. The husband has alleged abduction and murder. Whoever is found guilty in this case will be punished,” Mishra said.
