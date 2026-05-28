ETV Bharat / state

Congress Leader Among Four Of A Family Charred To Death As SUV Catches Fire In Ajmer

Ajmer: Four members of a family, including a local Congress leader and former sarpanch, were charred to death when the SUV they were travelling in suddenly caught fire in motion on Thursday morning under the Borada police station area, approximately 60 kilometres from Ajmer city in Rajasthan, police said.

Police said the accident took place on Arai road between Kashir and Borada villages near Borada, when the SUV suddenly caught fire and turned into a fireball in a moment. The blaze was so fierce that none of its occupants could escape. A fire tender was rushed to the spot after local authorities received information, but by the time rescue efforts began, the vehicle had been reduced to ashes, and all occupants had succumbed to severe burn injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Congress leader Ramsingh Chaudhary, his wife Surgyan, who was the district council member, his mother and former sarpanch Pusi Devi and his niece Mahima. Police said three victims died at the spot, while the fourth succumbed to injuries while being taken to the hospital.

Ajmer Superintendent of Police Harshvardhan Agarwala, Deputy Superintendent of police Ayush Vashishth, Borada SHO Suryabhan Singh, and Arai SHO Roshan Samaria were present at the spot during the rescue and inquiry operations. An investigation has been launched to examine all possible angles, including any foul play, that might have led to the accident.