Four Held For Murdering Jobner History Sheeter
Investigations point at the murder being a revenge for the victim killing the prime accused's father in 2019
Published : November 12, 2026 at 3:47 PM IST
Jaipur: Four people have been arrested in the case pertaining to the murder of history sheeter, Vijay Bajiya of Jobner, who was killed with an axe in broad daylight on Wednesday. Those arrested include the prime accused, Anish Golia, who allegedly plotted Vijay’s murder to avenge the killing of his father, Kailash Golia, in 2019.
Anish, along with his friends and relatives, allegedly chased Vijay from Jobner to Jaipur on Wednesday night. They stopped his luxury car by hitting it with their Camper near Ravana Gate and attacked him with an axe as he tried to flee.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jaipur (West) Prashant Kiran disclosed that those arrested along with Anish include Kamlesh Goliya and Yuvraj Chaudhary of Tibaria and Dinesh Chaudhary alias Dinu of Hingonia.
Revenge planned
Investigations have revealed that Vijay, a history-sheeter with Jobner Police Station, had murdered Kailash Goliya in 2019. Kailash's son, Anish, was around 14 years old at the time. Kailash was killed near a liquor shop in Jobner following a dispute over liquor. Since then, Anish had been seeking revenge. He and his associates had attempted to murder Vijay several times before. He was waiting for an opportunity to eliminate him.
Prashant said, “The accused carried out the murder with an axe attack near Ravan Gate at around 8 PM on Wednesday night. They followed Vijay's car in Anish’s Camper and fled the scene after the crime. The Police identified the attackers and tracked them down using technical means. Police arrested the four accused at around 4 AM and seized the Camper used in the crime.” Investigations revealed that Anish and his associates formed a gang named 7007. The four accused have no prior criminal records.
Police probing inter-gang rivalry
Sources said that the four accused hid after the incident. Fearing a relentless Police pursuit, they saw no way to escape and decided to surrender at the nearest Police Station. Meanwhile, their vehicle was spotted by the Police, and they were apprehended. The Police are investigating whether anyone else was also involved in the incident and whether the murder resulted from an inter-gang rivalry.
It is learnt that Vijay was living in a rented flat in Kalwad area of Jaipur and was into property dealing. He was travelling from Jobner to Jaipur on Wednesday night. Seeing a Camper following him, he turned his vehicle toward Ravan Gate, where the accused rammed the Camper into his vehicle in Jagdamba Nagar. As he tried to flee, he was attacked with sticks and an axe.
Long-standing criminal record
Vijay had a long-standing criminal record. Besides Kailash's murder, he was facing another murder case. Investigations have revealed that he threatened to kill people over property disputes. He had 15 cases registered against him at Jobner, Kalwad, and Kardhani Police Stations. He was suspected to have connections with several criminal gangs.
Sources said that Vijay planned to contest the recent Sarpanch election from Khejdawas Gram Panchayat in Jobner and had even printed banners and posters for this purpose. However, he later did not contest the election. The Police are now gathering information about his connections with criminal gangs.
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