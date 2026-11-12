ETV Bharat / state

Four Held For Murdering Jobner History Sheeter

Rajasthan Police with the accused in Jaipur ( ETV Bharat )

Jaipur: Four people have been arrested in the case pertaining to the murder of history sheeter, Vijay Bajiya of Jobner, who was killed with an axe in broad daylight on Wednesday. Those arrested include the prime accused, Anish Golia, who allegedly plotted Vijay’s murder to avenge the killing of his father, Kailash Golia, in 2019.

Anish, along with his friends and relatives, allegedly chased Vijay from Jobner to Jaipur on Wednesday night. They stopped his luxury car by hitting it with their Camper near Ravana Gate and attacked him with an axe as he tried to flee.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jaipur (West) Prashant Kiran disclosed that those arrested along with Anish include Kamlesh Goliya and Yuvraj Chaudhary of Tibaria and Dinesh Chaudhary alias Dinu of Hingonia. Revenge planned Investigations have revealed that Vijay, a history-sheeter with Jobner Police Station, had murdered Kailash Goliya in 2019. Kailash's son, Anish, was around 14 years old at the time. Kailash was killed near a liquor shop in Jobner following a dispute over liquor. Since then, Anish had been seeking revenge. He and his associates had attempted to murder Vijay several times before. He was waiting for an opportunity to eliminate him. Prashant said, “The accused carried out the murder with an axe attack near Ravan Gate at around 8 PM on Wednesday night. They followed Vijay's car in Anish’s Camper and fled the scene after the crime. The Police identified the attackers and tracked them down using technical means. Police arrested the four accused at around 4 AM and seized the Camper used in the crime.” Investigations revealed that Anish and his associates formed a gang named 7007. The four accused have no prior criminal records. Police probing inter-gang rivalry