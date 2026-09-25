ETV Bharat / state

Four Mumbai Residents Killed In Car Crash On Gujarat Expressway

Kamrej: At least four people were killed after their speeding car crashed into the rear of a stalled dumper truck on an expressway near Surat, Gujarat, on Friday, police said.

The collision took place on the highway near the outskirts of Digas and Dhatva villages in the Kamrej taluka of Surat district, resulting in the death of four people from Maharashtra.

According to police, the victims were travelling from Mumbai to the Shankheshwar Raiji Temple when the mishap occurred. "A case has been registered, and initial investigations found that the driver of the dumper truck suddenly stopped the vehicle on the highway due to a mechanical failure in the vehicle’s air pressure system,” they said.