Four Mumbai Residents Killed In Car Crash On Gujarat Expressway
Four Mumbai residents traveling to a temple were killed Friday when their speeding car rammed a stalled dumper truck on a Gujarat expressway.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 4:51 PM IST
Kamrej: At least four people were killed after their speeding car crashed into the rear of a stalled dumper truck on an expressway near Surat, Gujarat, on Friday, police said.
The collision took place on the highway near the outskirts of Digas and Dhatva villages in the Kamrej taluka of Surat district, resulting in the death of four people from Maharashtra.
According to police, the victims were travelling from Mumbai to the Shankheshwar Raiji Temple when the mishap occurred. "A case has been registered, and initial investigations found that the driver of the dumper truck suddenly stopped the vehicle on the highway due to a mechanical failure in the vehicle’s air pressure system,” they said.
"The driver of the approaching sports car rammed violently into the truck’s rear after failing to brake in time," police added. Surat District Traffic Police Sub-Inspector Ishwarsinh Sisodia said the impact was so severe that the front section and roof of the car were damaged completely. “All the occupants died on the spot as they were trapped inside the vehicle,” he said.
Sisodia said police identified three of the deceased through recovered documents as driver Rajiv Jitendra Jain, Jayantilal Chunilal Doshi, and Pravin Jain, all residents of Mumbai. The identity of the fourth victim is yet to be established.
Meanwhile, police said the rescue and relief were carried out by a joint team from the Surat District Traffic Police, Kamrej Police and the Expressway Patrolling Unit. They used a crane to extract the crushed vehicle and recover the bodies. The victims were shifted to the Kamrej Community Health Centre for post-mortem examinations. Police said a formal case regarding the collision had been registered and further legal proceedings initiated into the crash.
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