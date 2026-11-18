Four More Talukas Added To Maharashtra's Drought-Hit List; Total Rises To 308
Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule directed guardian secretaries to visit all districts before the commencement of the assembly session of the legislature to assess the situation.
By PTI
Published : November 18, 2026 at 8:08 AM IST
Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday declared four more talukas in the state as drought-hit, taking the count of the affected ones to 308 out of the total 358.
Chiplun (Ratnagiri), Dindori (Nashik), Wada and Vikramgad (Palghar) are the four talukas where drought was announced following a meeting of the state cabinet's drought relief sub-committee chaired by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule at the Mantralaya.
He directed guardian secretaries to visit all districts before the commencement of the assembly session of the legislature to assess the situation. The minister also asked the officials to conduct a comprehensive survey of some other talukas, including Hatkanangale, Gadhinglaj, Kagal and Karveer (all in Kolhapur), where demands for drought declaration have been raised, and submit reports at the next meeting.
"Guardian secretaries will assess the situation against all prescribed drought parameters and submit their reports to the chief secretary," Bawankule said. He also said the government would issue an order within the next one or two days outlining 10 measures to address water scarcity.
The finance department has allocated Rs 83.18 crore for 212 projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission in 13 talukas. Their completion is expected to reduce the need for water tankers in the villages concerned.
Another Rs 400 crore has been made available for retrofitting works, while pending dues of Rs 349 crore for water scarcity-related works will be released through supplementary demands by the end of December, officials informed the meeting.
Bawankule directed officials to increase the number of agencies undertaking recharge shaft works, establish quality standards and empower district collectors to facilitate their implementation.
Pointing out that Dharashiv, an aspirational district, had only 5.34 per cent water stock remaining, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik called for a special meeting to prepare a water management plan for the next eight to 10 months.
The meeting also discussed restructuring the Rs 5,000-crore plan of the Soil and Water Conservation Department. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed that the existing plan be scrapped and a fresh one prepared in view of the drought situation.
Bawankule said the revised plan should prioritise severely drought-affected talukas, particularly in Vidarbha and Marathwada. A standard operating procedure for the new plan should be finalised within the next one or two months, he added.
He also called for water conservation works across all districts on the lines of the Shirpur model to improve groundwater levels.
The minister directed officials to deploy machinery from the soil and water conservation and water resources departments for desilting lakes and ponds, and empower district collectors to undertake the work. The rural development department was asked to prioritise village ponds and storage tanks.
To ensure fodder availability for livestock, district-level agencies have been instructed to promote maize and sorghum cultivation under the VB-G RAM G scheme. Orders have also been issued to encourage fodder cultivation along the banks of lakes.
Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne raised the issue of incentives for farmers who regularly repay their loans. Officials informed the meeting that the incentive amount would be provided after April 1, 2027. Sarnaik also suggested considering the transfer of privately owned wells in urban areas to municipal corporations instead of allowing their commercial use, so that they could be utilised to address water shortages.
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