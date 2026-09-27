ETV Bharat / state

Four More Gates Of Hirakud Dam Opened In Odisha To Release Floodwater

The dam authorities opened 20 sluice gates in phases yesterday while four additional gates were opened today with two this morning. Floodwater is currently being discharged through 16 gates on the left side and eight gates on the right side.

Heavy rains have swelled the rivers in Odisha, with several areas witnessing flash floods. ​The water level in the Hirakud reservoir is rising due to continuous rainfall. The level is also increasing due to the “low-pressure system in the upstream region” of Chhattisgarh.

​The maximum water-holding capacity of the reservoir is 630 feet, while the water level by 7 am today was 628.19 feet. There has been an inflow of 3,39,018 cusecs from the upstream towards the Chhattisgarh side while an outflow of 3,64,432 cusecs of floodwater is being released into the Mahanadi River through 22 gates.

​The water discharge details from the reservoir and flow rates at various downstream locations of the Mahanadi River were 7,42,000 cusecs at Khairmal, 3,47,482 cusecs at Munduli, 3,64,826 cusecs at Patharala, 4,00,000 cusecs at Baramul, and 1,61,000 cusecs at Belgaon.

With the rainfall continuing in the upstream catchment areas, increased floodwater inflow into the reservoir is expected.

​Dam authorities said that decisions regarding the opening of more gates will be made based on the flood situation “in downstream rivers" and the volume of incoming floodwater from the upstream, "in order to maintain the water level in the Hirakud reservoir.”