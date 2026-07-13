ETV Bharat / state

Four Minors Feared Drowned In Yamuna River In Delhi

New Delhi: Four minors are feared drowned after being swept away by the strong current while bathing in the Yamuna River near Hiranki village in the Alipur area of ​Delhi, an official said on Monday.

According to the police, a group of five children went to the banks of the Yamuna on Sunday evening to play. Four of them entered the water without realising the depth or the intensity of the flow. As the water level is high due to the monsoon and the release of water from upstream, they were swept away by strong currents.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the Delhi Fire Service, and the local police are engaged in the search.

The search operation continued for the second consecutive day on Monday. However, none of the children has been traced. Rescue teams are facing significant challenges in conducting the operation due to debris, silt, and the strong water current.