Four Minors Feared Drowned In Yamuna River In Delhi
Teams from NDRF, the DDMA, the Delhi Fire Service, and the local police are engaged in the search, which continues for the second consecutive day.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 1:15 PM IST
New Delhi: Four minors are feared drowned after being swept away by the strong current while bathing in the Yamuna River near Hiranki village in the Alipur area of Delhi, an official said on Monday.
According to the police, a group of five children went to the banks of the Yamuna on Sunday evening to play. Four of them entered the water without realising the depth or the intensity of the flow. As the water level is high due to the monsoon and the release of water from upstream, they were swept away by strong currents.
Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the Delhi Fire Service, and the local police are engaged in the search.
The search operation continued for the second consecutive day on Monday. However, none of the children has been traced. Rescue teams are facing significant challenges in conducting the operation due to debris, silt, and the strong water current.
Meanwhile, family members of those missing accused the authorities of significant delays in taking action. Shyam Bihari Shah, the father of Anshu — one of the missing boys — said he went to the site on Monday morning, but saw no activity there.
"After a while, two people arrived, searched, and left. My son is a Class 10 student. He will turn 15 on October 6," he added.
Khushi, the sister of another missing child, said, "Nothing is being done here. Had action been taken in time, my brother might have been found sooner. There has been a huge delay in the search operation. If work continues at this pace, my brother will die."
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