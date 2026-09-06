ETV Bharat / state

Four Minor Boys Drown While Taking Bath In Rajkot Check Dam

Rajkot: Four boys, aged between 12 and 15 years, drowned while bathing in a check dam in Gujarat's Rajkot district, police said on Sunday. The bodies were fished out after an eight-hour rescue operation, they added.

The incident occurred behind the Pat Hanuman Temple in Dahisarda village in Paddhari taluka of Rajkot on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, three friends, who went to the local school in Dahisarda village, along with a boy who had come from Jamnagar's Dhrol to his maternal uncle's home to celebrate Janmashtami, went to bath in the check dam behind the Pat Hanuman Temple in the afternoon.

When the children did not return home by evening, their families started searching for them. They were devastated to find the clothes and slippers of the children lying near the check dam.