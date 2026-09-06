Four Minor Boys Drown While Taking Bath In Rajkot Check Dam
An official of Metoda police station said a case of accidental death has been registered and an investigation has been launched.
Published : September 6, 2026 at 4:39 PM IST
Rajkot: Four boys, aged between 12 and 15 years, drowned while bathing in a check dam in Gujarat's Rajkot district, police said on Sunday. The bodies were fished out after an eight-hour rescue operation, they added.
The incident occurred behind the Pat Hanuman Temple in Dahisarda village in Paddhari taluka of Rajkot on Saturday afternoon.
According to police, three friends, who went to the local school in Dahisarda village, along with a boy who had come from Jamnagar's Dhrol to his maternal uncle's home to celebrate Janmashtami, went to bath in the check dam behind the Pat Hanuman Temple in the afternoon.
When the children did not return home by evening, their families started searching for them. They were devastated to find the clothes and slippers of the children lying near the check dam.
Villagers themselves started searching and found the bodies of two children. The Rajkot Municipal Corporation's fire tender was immediately notified. Soon a fire team arrived at the scene and launched a search operation.
After working for eight hours in the dark, firefighters recovered the two remaining bodies at around 11:30 am. All four bodies were sent for postmortem.
On Sunday morning, the entire village was in a state of shock as the last rites of three of the children were performed simultaneously in Dahisarda. The last rites of the boy who had come to visit his maternal uncle's home will be performed in his own village, Dhrangda.
Mahavir Singh Parmar, Police Inspector (PI) of Metoda police station, told ETV Bharat, "Yesterday evening, we received information that four children had drowned in a check dam in Dahisarda village, located in Paddhari Taluka. Our team immediately rushed to the scene. Preliminary investigations revealed that three children from the same street and a villager's nephew had gone for a bath and drowned. After an eight-hour operation, all four bodies were recovered at 11:30 pm with the assistance of the fire department. The bodies have been sent for postmortem and further legal proceedings are underway. A case of accidental death has been registered, and an investigation has been initiated."
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