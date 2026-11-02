ETV Bharat / state

Four Men Assault Bengaluru Fast-Food Hotel Owner Over Spicy Noodles, Arrested

Bengaluru: Four men allegedly assaulted a fast-food hotel owner, his wife and another person over a dispute about spicy noodles in Bengaluru. The accused, who were reportedly under the influence of alcohol, allegedly attacked the victims after complaining that the noodles served at the eatery were too spicy.

The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Electronic City Police Station. The victims include Deepak Thapa, a native of Assam who runs a fast-food outlet in Doddathoguru, his wife and another young man.

The accused have been identified as Nagaraj, Chandru, Devaraj and another person. All four are reportedly from Kollegala in Chamarajanagar district. Police have taken them into custody for questioning following a complaint.

According to the complaint, the accused visited Deepak Thapa's fast-food outlet at around 10.30 pm last Thursday and ordered noodles. They allegedly picked a quarrel with him, claiming that the noodles were excessively spicy.

During the altercation, the accused allegedly pushed Thapa to the ground, kicked him and assaulted him with their hands. They also reportedly forced noodles into his mouth and demanded that he eat them.