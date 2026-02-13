ETV Bharat / state

Four Members Of Family Die After Drinking Metal Polishing Chemical Mistaking It For Alcohol

Bhilwara: Four members of a family were killed after consuming metal polishing chemical, mistaking it for alcohol in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, police said on Friday.

The accident took place in Alooli village under the Gangapur police station area of Bhilwara late on Thursday night.

Bhilwara Superintendent of Police (SP) Dharmendra Singh Yadav said the bottle from which the chemical was consumed has been seized by the police and further investigation is underway. "Initial probe revealed that the chemical was purchased from a shop in Bhilwara. Police are now questioning the shopkeeper to determine the exact nature of the chemical. The forensic team is conducting a technical investigation to gather evidence from the scene, and bodies were sent to post-mortem," the SP said.

The deceased have been identified as Ratan, Sushila Devi, Jamni Devi, and Badami Devi Kanjar, all residents of Aaloli village. Police said the victims had taken a contract to wash dishes at a wedding and had bought a bottle of metal polishing chemical. When they returned home late Thursday night, they took out the bottle and drank from it, they said.