Four Members Of Family Die After Drinking Metal Polishing Chemical Mistaking It For Alcohol
The four got a contract to clean utensils at a wedding and had bought a metal polishing chemical, which they mistakenly drank, police said.
Published : February 13, 2026 at 12:40 PM IST
Bhilwara: Four members of a family were killed after consuming metal polishing chemical, mistaking it for alcohol in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, police said on Friday.
The accident took place in Alooli village under the Gangapur police station area of Bhilwara late on Thursday night.
Bhilwara Superintendent of Police (SP) Dharmendra Singh Yadav said the bottle from which the chemical was consumed has been seized by the police and further investigation is underway. "Initial probe revealed that the chemical was purchased from a shop in Bhilwara. Police are now questioning the shopkeeper to determine the exact nature of the chemical. The forensic team is conducting a technical investigation to gather evidence from the scene, and bodies were sent to post-mortem," the SP said.
The deceased have been identified as Ratan, Sushila Devi, Jamni Devi, and Badami Devi Kanjar, all residents of Aaloli village. Police said the victims had taken a contract to wash dishes at a wedding and had bought a bottle of metal polishing chemical. When they returned home late Thursday night, they took out the bottle and drank from it, they said.
"They had likely kept aside the chemical bottle and drank it, mistaking it for alcohol. The chemical was so lethal that it killed them instantly," an official said.
On information, Bhilwara District Collector Jasmeet Singh Sandhu and SP Dharmendra Singh Yadav arrived at the scene with a heavy police force. Given the seriousness of the situation, teams from the excise department, hospital, and FSL were also called to the spot. The District Collector has ordered door-to-door health checkups throughout the village to ensure nobody has consumed the chemical.
Collector Sandhu said that the administration will provide all possible assistance to the families of the victims. "Preliminary investigations have revealed that the cause of death was the metal polishing chemical. The families of the deceased will receive assistance under the Chief Minister's Ayushman Arogya Yojana. If they are not registered under this scheme, assistance will be provided under the Chief Minister's Relief Fund," the Collector added.
