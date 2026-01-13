ETV Bharat / state

Four Arrested In Rs 460-Crore Stock Market Investment Scam; 428 Complaints Across India

Ahmedabad: The Cyber Centre of Excellence has arrested four members of a cyber fraud gang accused of cheating people of over Rs 460 crore by luring them with promises of high returns through stock market investments. The accused allegedly trapped victims via WhatsApp groups and a fake trading application. They have been operating a nationwide criminal network.

According to police, the gang contacted potential victims on WhatsApp, posing as officials of a registered brokerage firm. Victims were added to WhatsApp groups where fake messages were posted by purported members claiming they had earned huge profits through investments. The accused then persuaded victims to download a fraudulent application named 'ROCKCREEAK', get it registered and verified, and invest money in trading and IPOs by transferring funds to multiple bank accounts.

The app initially displayed inflated profits in users' wallets. However, when victims attempted to withdraw their money, the requests were shown as "under process." The accused later claimed that the accounts had been frozen following a notice from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and demanded additional payments in the name of margin money and other charges. Eventually, the app was shut down. In one case, a complainant and his daughter were cheated of Rs 3.90 crore.

Using mobile numbers, bank account details, tower dump analysis and live location tracking, police traced the accused to Tharad and Bharuch and arrested them. Investigations revealed that the accused had floated firms such as 'Darshan Parlour' and opened bank accounts in different names. These accounts were allegedly supplied to the cyber syndicate in exchange for commission. Details of 126 bank accounts were recovered during the probe.