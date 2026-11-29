ETV Bharat / state

Four Masked Men Rob Rs 3.2 Crore From House In Hyderabad’s LB Nagar

Representational Image ( IANS )

Hyderabad: Four masked men allegedly broke into a house in Mansurabad under LB Nagar police station limits here on Saturday afternoon and fled with Rs 3.2 crore in cash after tying up two women, police said. The cash belonged to Komaravelli Sampathkumar Reddy, who has been living in Australia for several years and recently decided to purchase a property in Hyderabad.

He had transferred Rs 3.2 crore through his bank account to his brother-in-law, Kumbh Vijaykumar Reddy, a resident of Mansurabad. Vijaykumar withdrew the amount on November 22 and kept it at the house of his friend, Sama Praveen, a cab driver living in Chandishwar Colony, Road No. 2, as he had to attend a relative’s wedding.

At around 2.30 PM on Saturday, when Praveen was away, four masked men entered the house. His mother, Manemma (65), and wife, Mounika, were present at the time. The assailants allegedly threatened the two women, took them into a bedroom, tied their hands and covered their mouths. They then broke open a beer bottle kept in the room and escaped with the cash in two bags on two two-wheelers.