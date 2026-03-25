Four Madhya Pradesh Officials Get Two-Month Jail For Contempt Of Court
Nine ward boys of Mandasaur district hospital moved the high court seeking regularisation of their service after the officials didn't comply with the earlier order.
Published : March 25, 2026 at 3:24 PM IST
Indore: The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday held four senior officials, including former additional chief secretary Mohammed Suleman and IAS Tarun Rathi, guilty of contempt of court in the case of regularising nine ward boys posted at the Mandasaur district hospital and ordered a two-month jail sentence for them, effective after three weeks.
Nine ward boys posted at the district Hospital had filed petitions in the High Court seeking regularisation of their services. The petition states that they were appointed between 1994 and 1997. In 2016, the health department issued orders for their regularisation. However, as these orders were not complied with, fresh petitions were filed in 2018 and 2019, challenging the 2016 orders.
Petitioners' counsel Prasanna Bhattacharya said the High Court had directed that the services of the ward boys be regularised upon the completion of 10 years, calculated from their initial date of appointment. Furthermore, it ordered that their salaries, arrears, and other benefits be disbursed within three months. However, the petitioners did not receive these benefits.
Bhattachary added that in April 2024, the petitioners filed a contempt petition alleging that the then health department's additional chief secretary Suleman, health commissioner Tarun Rathi, joint director DK Tiwari, and chief health officer Govind Chauhan had failed to comply with the court's orders. Subsequently, show-cause notices were issued to the concerned officials for their responses.
However, the officials failed to submit any response even after receiving the court's notices. On February 6, the court observed that these officials had committed contempt of court, finding them guilty under the provisions of the Contempt of Courts Act. The Court's directives remained uncomplied with despite an order issued by the commissioner on March 12.
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