ETV Bharat / state

Four Madhya Pradesh Officials Get Two-Month Jail For Contempt Of Court

Indore: The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday held four senior officials, including former additional chief secretary Mohammed Suleman and IAS Tarun Rathi, guilty of contempt of court in the case of regularising nine ward boys posted at the Mandasaur district hospital and ordered a two-month jail sentence for them, effective after three weeks.

Nine ward boys posted at the district Hospital had filed petitions in the High Court seeking regularisation of their services. The petition states that they were appointed between 1994 and 1997. In 2016, the health department issued orders for their regularisation. However, as these orders were not complied with, fresh petitions were filed in 2018 and 2019, challenging the 2016 orders.

Petitioners' counsel Prasanna Bhattacharya said the High Court had directed that the services of the ward boys be regularised upon the completion of 10 years, calculated from their initial date of appointment. Furthermore, it ordered that their salaries, arrears, and other benefits be disbursed within three months. However, the petitioners did not receive these benefits.