ETV Bharat / state

Four Labourers Killed, 12 Injured After Cold Storage Collapses In Prayagraj

Prayagraj: At least four labourers were dead, and 12 were injured after a cold storage collapsed trigerring ammonia gas leak in Chandpur village under the Phaphamau area in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Monday, police said, adding that many labourers are still feared trapped.

Police said the incident took place around 1.30 pm, while the workers were resting after lunch. Those trapped under the debris are being pulled out, and fire brigade personnel are on the spot. Some people say the figure might touch 100. All the labourers are said to be residents of the Saharsa district of Bihar.

Prayagraj district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma and senior officials went to the spot. "The injured workers have been admitted to Swaroop Rani Hospital in the city. It cannot be said clearly yet how many people are buried under the debris. People are giving different numbers. Some say it is 100. However, it cannot be confirmed," he said.

Confirming the deaths, Prayagraj police commissioner Joginder Kumar said relief work is underway, and the injured labourers are being treated in SRN Hospital. "The cold storage belongs to Samajwadi Party leader Ansar Ahmed. The matter will be investigated as to how it got the license," he said.