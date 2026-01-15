Four Killed, Two Injured In Truck-Pickup Collision In Jharkhand's Gumla
Published : January 15, 2026 at 12:34 PM IST
Gumla: At least four people were killed, and two others were critically injured in a collision between a truck and a pickup van in Jharkhand’s Gumla district early Thursday, police said.
The accident took place on the main Gumla–Ranchi road near National Highway 23 under the Bharno police station area when a dumper truck hit the van, they said.
“The collision was so severe that four persons, all residents of Ranchi, died on the spot. They were travelling in the pickup van. Two other occupants of the vehicle received serious injuries,” officials said.
Police said the deceased were going to Gumla to sell sesame seed brittle (tilkut) when the collision took place.
“After receiving information, a team from the Bharno police station rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Sisai Referral Hospital,” said an official. “Due to their critical condition, both were later referred to RIMS Ranchi for further treatment,” he said.
Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased were taken into custody and sent to Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination.
Gumla Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Suresh Prasad Yadav confirmed the incident and said a probe had been launched to ascertain the cause of the accident. The identities of the deceased and the injured had not been established at the time of filing this report.
