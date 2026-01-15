ETV Bharat / state

Four Killed, Two Injured In Truck-Pickup Collision In Jharkhand's Gumla

Gumla: At least four people were killed, and two others were critically injured in a collision between a truck and a pickup van in Jharkhand’s Gumla district early Thursday, police said.

The accident took place on the main Gumla–Ranchi road near National Highway 23 under the Bharno police station area when a dumper truck hit the van, they said.

“The collision was so severe that four persons, all residents of Ranchi, died on the spot. They were travelling in the pickup van. Two other occupants of the vehicle received serious injuries,” officials said.

Police said the deceased were going to Gumla to sell sesame seed brittle (tilkut) when the collision took place.