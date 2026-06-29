Four Killed, Two Injured As Car Plunges Into Gorge In Uttarakhand's Almora
Due to the difficult terrain, the rescue mission was challenging, but authorities managed to pull all six occupants out of the wreckage.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 6:45 PM IST
Almora: At least four people lost their lives, and two others sustained serious injuries after a car plunged into a deep gorge in the Lamgara area of Uttarakhand's Almora district on Monday.
According to initial reports, the accident occurred on the Chaikhan-Baliya Begania motor road in Lamgara when the vehicle suddenly went out of control and fell into a deep ravine.
Passers-by alerted the police, following which rescue teams rushed to the spot and launched an operation. Due to the difficult terrain, the rescue mission was challenging, but authorities managed to pull all six occupants out of the wreckage.
However, four of the passengers had died on the spot. The two injured survivors were rescued and shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Officials said that six people were travelling in the vehicle at the time of the accident. Confirming the incident, Chandrashekhar R Ghodke said that four people had died while two others were injured in the crash. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and an investigation has been initiated to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.
Preliminary findings suggest that the vehicle lost control before falling into the gorge, though officials said the precise circumstances leading to the crash would become clear only after the investigation is completed.
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