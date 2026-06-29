ETV Bharat / state

Four Killed, Two Injured As Car Plunges Into Gorge In Uttarakhand's Almora

Almora: At least four people lost their lives, and two others sustained serious injuries after a car plunged into a deep gorge in the Lamgara area of Uttarakhand's Almora district on Monday.

According to initial reports, the accident occurred on the Chaikhan-Baliya Begania motor road in Lamgara when the vehicle suddenly went out of control and fell into a deep ravine.

Passers-by alerted the police, following which rescue teams rushed to the spot and launched an operation. Due to the difficult terrain, the rescue mission was challenging, but authorities managed to pull all six occupants out of the wreckage.