ETV Bharat / state

Four Killed, Two Injured As Car Enters Wrong Lane, Collides With Truck On Pune-Satara Highway

Pune: Four youths were killed, and two sustained injuries after their car lost control and entered the opposite lane before hitting a truck on the Pune-Satara national highway (NH-48) under the Shirwal police limits of Maharashtra's Pune in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

According to police, the car (bearing the registration MH 14 LJ 3033)was travelling from Pune to Satara when it lost control in front of Hotel Shivalay in Shirwal at 1.10 am and rammed into the divider. The impact was so severe that it overturned, fell into the opposite lane, and collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite side.

Police said the vehicle was mangled badly, resulting in the deaths of its four occupants and the injury of two. Their bodies were extricated from the mangled vehicles and were sent for autopsy.

The deceased have been identified as Vedant Arjun Waringe (19) from Talegaon Dabhade, Sonling Dhirendra Thakur (19) from Kamshet, Aditya Balasaheb Garud (19) from Takve, and Nikhil Balu Raut (20) from Kamshet, all in the Maval region.