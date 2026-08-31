Four Killed, Teen Injured After Speeding Thar Overturns On Ganga Expressway In Uttar Pradesh
Four men died and a teenager was injured early Monday when their speeding SUV lost control and overturned on the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 2:06 PM IST
Hapur: At least four men were killed, and a teenager was injured when their speeding SUV overturned on the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh early Monday, police said.
The accident took place within the Simbhaoli Police Station limits of Hapur district. Police said the vehicle, a Mahindra Thar carrying five occupants, was travelling at a high speed from Badaun toward Delhi when the driver lost control, resulting in the SUV flipping over.
The accident took place within the Simbhaoli police station limits of Hapur district. Police said the Mahindra Thar, carrying five people, was speeding from Badaun toward Delhi when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to flip over.
“The crash was so intense that the vehicle was left damaged beyond repair,” police said.
First responders arrived at the scene after receiving an emergency alert via the state's “Dial 112” service. The five individuals were extracted from the mangled wreckage with the help of police and immediately shifted to the nearby Community Health Centre (CHC) in Sikheda village.
“Doctors at the hospital examined the victims and pronounced four of them dead on arrival while the fifth person is in critical condition,” police said.
The deceased have been identified as Joginder (26), son of Jhajhan Singh; Ravi (20), son of Karan Singh; and biological brothers Sukhveer (25) and Jaswant (20), both sons of Hotilal.
Ravi resided in Purdalpur within the Islampur Police Station limits, while the others were residents of Palpur village in the Bilsi Police Station jurisdiction of Badaun district.
“The sole survivor of the accident, 17-year-old Vishnu, son of Giriraj and also a Palpur resident, remains hospitalised where he is currently undergoing urgent medical treatment for his injuries,” officials said.
Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vineet Bhatnagar confirmed that the families of the victims have been informed of the fatal accident. “We have cleared the debris and removed the damaged SUV from the Ganga Expressway to safely restore the regular flow of traffic, while the bodies of the four deceased men have been transferred to a local mortuary for mandatory post-mortem examinations,” he said.