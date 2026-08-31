ETV Bharat / state

Four Killed, Teen Injured After Speeding Thar Overturns On Ganga Expressway In Uttar Pradesh

The mangled remains of the SUV after the fatal crash on the Ganga Expressway in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh ( ETV Bharat )

Hapur: At least four men were killed, and a teenager was injured when their speeding SUV overturned on the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh early Monday, police said.

The accident took place within the Simbhaoli Police Station limits of Hapur district. Police said the vehicle, a Mahindra Thar carrying five occupants, was travelling at a high speed from Badaun toward Delhi when the driver lost control, resulting in the SUV flipping over.

The accident took place within the Simbhaoli police station limits of Hapur district. Police said the Mahindra Thar, carrying five people, was speeding from Badaun toward Delhi when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to flip over.

“The crash was so intense that the vehicle was left damaged beyond repair,” police said.

First responders arrived at the scene after receiving an emergency alert via the state's “Dial 112” service. The five individuals were extracted from the mangled wreckage with the help of police and immediately shifted to the nearby Community Health Centre (CHC) in Sikheda village.