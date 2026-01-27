ETV Bharat / state

Four Killed, One Critical After Car-Truck Collision On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway In Rajasthan

Dausa: In a collision between a car and a truck on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway late Monday night, four people were killed and one injured in Dausa district, Rajasthan. The incident occurred near Aaluda village, close to pillar number 194.

The car was registered in Haryana. The impact caused significant damage to the vehicle, leaving the occupants unable to respond. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Nangal Rajawatan, Deepak Meena, said the bodies were badly trapped inside the crashed Ertiga.

He added that as soon as information about the accident was received, a crane and a rescue team were rushed to the scene. After considerable effort, the bodies trapped inside the vehicle were pulled out, and later kept in the district hospital mortuary.

Five people were travelling in the car at the time. Four died on the spot, while one young man was seriously injured. He was rushed to the hospital, where his condition remains critical.