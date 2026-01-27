Four Killed, One Critical After Car-Truck Collision On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway In Rajasthan
A Haryana-registered car was mangled in a deadly crash in Dausa. Survivor alleges the truck dragged the vehicle for several kilometres.
Published : January 27, 2026 at 10:34 AM IST
Dausa: In a collision between a car and a truck on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway late Monday night, four people were killed and one injured in Dausa district, Rajasthan. The incident occurred near Aaluda village, close to pillar number 194.
The car was registered in Haryana. The impact caused significant damage to the vehicle, leaving the occupants unable to respond. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Nangal Rajawatan, Deepak Meena, said the bodies were badly trapped inside the crashed Ertiga.
He added that as soon as information about the accident was received, a crane and a rescue team were rushed to the scene. After considerable effort, the bodies trapped inside the vehicle were pulled out, and later kept in the district hospital mortuary.
Five people were travelling in the car at the time. Four died on the spot, while one young man was seriously injured. He was rushed to the hospital, where his condition remains critical.
Car Dragged For Several Kilometres
In his statement to police, the injured youth said that after the collision, the truck driver dragged the car for several kilometres. During this time, those trapped inside the vehicle struggled for help, but because of the high speed and darkness, no one could understand what was happening.
Police from Paparda and Nangal Rajawatan stations arrived at the location after receiving information. The debris was scattered across the expressway, and onlookers observed the scene. The accident led to a traffic jam on the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway for some time. Police managed traffic and have initiated an investigation.
The unidentified vehicle is being searched for, and CCTV footage from cameras installed along the expressway is being examined.
