ETV Bharat / state

Four Killed In Sleeper Bus-Lorry Collision In Karnataka; Over 35 Injured

The scene where a private sleeper bus collided head-on with a lorry near Kiranlli Gate in Periyapatna, Karnataka, on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru National Highway around 3.15 am on Friday. ( ETV Bharat )

Mysuru: Four passengers were killed and more than 35 passengers injured when a private sleeper bus collided head-on with a lorry near Kiranlli Gate in Periyapatna, Karnataka, on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru National Highway around 3.15 am on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Aftab, 23, Sibil Adam, 32, and bus driver Sunil, 28. The identity of the fourth victim is yet to be established.

According to police, all passengers on the bus are believed to be from Keralam.

The accident involved a Kaveri Travels sleeper bus travelling from Bengaluru towards Keralam via Mysuru and a lorry heading from Keralam towards Mysuru. The collision left several passengers with serious injuries, including fractures to their limbs, hips and spines.

The injured were given first aid at the Periyapatna Public Hospital before being shifted to the District Hospital in Mysuru for further treatment. The bus driver died on the spot, and his leg became trapped inside the wreckage, making the recovery of his body difficult.

The lorry driver, who reportedly sustained minor injuries, fled the scene after the accident, police said.

The collision severely disrupted traffic on the highway, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded in long queues. A crane and a JCB machine were used to move the damaged bus and lorry to the roadside, after which traffic movement resumed.