Four Killed In Kullu As Car Plunges Into Deep Gorge On NH-305, One Injured
The five occupants were travelling through the Haripur-Nagan area when their vehicle met with the fatal accident early Tuesday morning.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 12:49 PM IST
Anni/Kullu: Four people were killed and another injured after a car plunged into a deep gorge on NH-305 in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district early Tuesday.
The accident took place around 3 am between Nigan and Nimla under the jurisdiction of Anni police station. The car reportedly went out of control and fell into the gorge. Four occupants died on the spot, while the injured passenger was taken to hospital for treatment.
According to information available, the accident occurred in the Haripur-Nagan area of Anni subdivision. Around five people were travelling in the car when it plunged into the gorge.
The injured passenger was initially taken to the Community Health Centre in Anni, where he received primary treatment. He was later referred to Rampur Hospital for further treatment.
The Kullu Police Control Room, Anni Tehsildar and Anni SDM were informed about the accident. The administration and rescue teams are carrying out relief and rescue operations at the site.
Police identified the deceased as Rahul Rana, Bal Krishna, Vikas alias Vicky and Gunjan. All four were residents of Jaboda village in Anni tehsil of Kullu district.
Police identified the injured person as Suresh Kumar, 29, also a resident of Jaboda village. He was referred to Rampur Hospital after receiving initial treatment at the Community Health Centre in Anni.
A search and rescue operation is underway at the accident site, with administrative officials and rescue teams involved.
DSP Anni Rajeev confirmed the accident and said four people had died while one person was injured.
"The bodies have been taken for post-mortem examination, while the injured person has been sent to the hospital for treatment. Further investigation into the matter is underway," he said.
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