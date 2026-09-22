ETV Bharat / state

Four Killed In Kullu As Car Plunges Into Deep Gorge On NH-305, One Injured

Anni/Kullu: Four people were killed and another injured after a car plunged into a deep gorge on NH-305 in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district early Tuesday.

The accident took place around 3 am between Nigan and Nimla under the jurisdiction of Anni police station. The car reportedly went out of control and fell into the gorge. Four occupants died on the spot, while the injured passenger was taken to hospital for treatment.

According to information available, the accident occurred in the Haripur-Nagan area of Anni subdivision. Around five people were travelling in the car when it plunged into the gorge.

The injured passenger was initially taken to the Community Health Centre in Anni, where he received primary treatment. He was later referred to Rampur Hospital for further treatment.

The Kullu Police Control Room, Anni Tehsildar and Anni SDM were informed about the accident. The administration and rescue teams are carrying out relief and rescue operations at the site.