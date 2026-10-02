ETV Bharat / state

Four Killed As Bus Collides With Trailer In Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar

The damaged bus ( ETV Bharat )

Ambedkar Nagar: Four passengers were killed and four others were seriously injured after an AC bus travelling from Delhi to Darbhanga collided with a trailer on the Gorakhpur Link Expressway in Ambedkar Nagar early Friday morning.

The accident took place around 5 am. Prima facie, the collision is suspected to have occurred while the bus was attempting to overtake the trailer. Police are investigating the exact circumstances. The left side of the bus was severely damaged in the collision. The impact triggered panic among the passengers, with several people screaming for help. Several passengers became trapped inside the bus and faced considerable difficulty getting out.