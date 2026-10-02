Four Killed As Bus Collides With Trailer In Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar
The bus sustained extensive damage on its left side, and emergency teams responded quickly after passengers raised an alarm
Published : October 2, 2026 at 1:48 PM IST
Ambedkar Nagar: Four passengers were killed and four others were seriously injured after an AC bus travelling from Delhi to Darbhanga collided with a trailer on the Gorakhpur Link Expressway in Ambedkar Nagar early Friday morning.
The accident took place around 5 am. Prima facie, the collision is suspected to have occurred while the bus was attempting to overtake the trailer. Police are investigating the exact circumstances.
The left side of the bus was severely damaged in the collision. The impact triggered panic among the passengers, with several people screaming for help. Several passengers became trapped inside the bus and faced considerable difficulty getting out.
Police reached the spot after receiving information and shifted the injured to the hospital. Four passengers who sustained serious injuries were immediately taken to the district hospital. Doctors have described their condition as serious.
Police sent the bodies for post-mortem. Additional Superintendent of Police Tejaswi Singh said efforts were underway to establish the identities of the deceased and inform their families.
Traffic on the expressway was affected for some time following the accident. Efforts were also underway to identify the deceased and inform their relatives.
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