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Four Killed, Four Injured As State Bus Collides Head-On With Car In Rajasthan's Nagaur

Preliminary indications suggest that high speed and loss of control were the cause of the mishap. A case has been registered and an investigation launched.

The mangled remains of the bus and the car following the accident.
The mangled remains of the bus and the car following the accident. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 17, 2026 at 2:23 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Nagaur: Four people died on the spot, while four others sustained injuries after a Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) bus collided with a car head-on on the Merta-Kuchera road under the Kuchera police station of Rajasthan's Nagaur on Sunday, police said. The impact of the collision was so severe that the car was reduced to a wreck, they added.

Eyewitnesses said four occupants of the car died on the spot due to the impact of the collision. Four passengers of the bus were rushed to hospitals in Kuchera and Merta City via ambulances and private vehicles. Locals faced significant difficulty in extracting two bodies trapped inside the mangled. All bodies have been kept in the mortuary of Kuchera Hospital for post-mortem.

The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the causes of the accident. Preliminary indications suggest that high speed and loss of control were the cause of the mishap.

Additional Superintendent of Police Asaram and Kuchera station house officer (SHO) Habib Khan rushed to the spot between Chakdhani and Punas villages for inspection.

Khan said the deceased were residents of the Borunda police station area in Jodhpur. "The deceased have been identified as Amrish Puri (28), a constable with the Pali Police; Umesh Puri (26), Rukmadevi (50), and Neetu (22) — all were occupants of the car returning home after offering prayers at Butati Dham," he said, adding that Santosh Puri, Jasoda alias Jyotsna, Mansi, and Vedansh are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jodhpur.

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TAGGED:

RSRTC
MERTA KUCHERA ROAD
ROAD SAFETY
KUCHERA POLICE STATION
4 KILLED IN NAGAUR MISHAP

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