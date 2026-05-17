ETV Bharat / state

Four Killed, Four Injured As State Bus Collides Head-On With Car In Rajasthan's Nagaur

Nagaur: Four people died on the spot, while four others sustained injuries after a Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) bus collided with a car head-on on the Merta-Kuchera road under the Kuchera police station of Rajasthan's Nagaur on Sunday, police said. The impact of the collision was so severe that the car was reduced to a wreck, they added.

Eyewitnesses said four occupants of the car died on the spot due to the impact of the collision. Four passengers of the bus were rushed to hospitals in Kuchera and Merta City via ambulances and private vehicles. Locals faced significant difficulty in extracting two bodies trapped inside the mangled. All bodies have been kept in the mortuary of Kuchera Hospital for post-mortem.

The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the causes of the accident. Preliminary indications suggest that high speed and loss of control were the cause of the mishap.