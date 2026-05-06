ETV Bharat / state

Four Killed, Four Farmers Injured As Gusty Winds Cause Wall, Shed Collapse In Telangana's Mancherial District

Mancherial: Strong gusty winds wreaked havoc in Telangana's Mancherial district on late Tuesday, leaving four people dead in two separate incidents in Luxettipet mandal. The victims included a father and son, while several others were injured after structures collapsed amid intense winds.

The incidents occurred at grain procurement centres in different villages, where farmers had gathered to protect paddy stocks following sudden weather changes.

Wall Collapse At Kothur Procurement Centre Claims Two Lives

According to local accounts, several farmers were present at a grain procurement centre in Kothur village when powerful winds suddenly swept through the area. As the weather worsened, they moved near a wall for shelter.

At the same time, Neeliki Lachanna (55), a resident of Muthyampet village in Dandepalli mandal, was returning home after dropping his son off at a Hyderabad-bound bus. Due to the sudden storm, he too entered the procurement centre for safety.

Moments later, the wall collapsed under the impact of the winds, killing Lachanna and farmer Gundarapu Venkatesh (40) on the spot. Four other farmers sustained injuries in the incident.