Four Killed, Four Farmers Injured As Gusty Winds Cause Wall, Shed Collapse In Telangana's Mancherial District
Farmers seeking shelter during sudden stormy weather became victims of deadly collapses at procurement centres in Telangana.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 11:24 AM IST
Mancherial: Strong gusty winds wreaked havoc in Telangana's Mancherial district on late Tuesday, leaving four people dead in two separate incidents in Luxettipet mandal. The victims included a father and son, while several others were injured after structures collapsed amid intense winds.
The incidents occurred at grain procurement centres in different villages, where farmers had gathered to protect paddy stocks following sudden weather changes.
Wall Collapse At Kothur Procurement Centre Claims Two Lives
According to local accounts, several farmers were present at a grain procurement centre in Kothur village when powerful winds suddenly swept through the area. As the weather worsened, they moved near a wall for shelter.
At the same time, Neeliki Lachanna (55), a resident of Muthyampet village in Dandepalli mandal, was returning home after dropping his son off at a Hyderabad-bound bus. Due to the sudden storm, he too entered the procurement centre for safety.
Moments later, the wall collapsed under the impact of the winds, killing Lachanna and farmer Gundarapu Venkatesh (40) on the spot. Four other farmers sustained injuries in the incident.
Tin Shed Collapse Kills Father And Son
In another incident, Tanuvula Nagaraju (44) and his son Abhiram (22), residents of Gampalapalli village, had gone to a local procurement centre to cover drying paddy with tarpaulin sheets after weather conditions deteriorated.
As wind speeds intensified, they took shelter inside a nearby corrugated tin shed. However, the structure collapsed due to the force of the winds.
Abhiram died on the spot, while Nagaraju suffered serious injuries. He was shifted to a private hospital in Karimnagar, where he later died during treatment.
The sudden overnight storm created panic across villages in Luxettipet mandal, with farmers rushing to safeguard harvested grain stored at procurement centres.
The twin tragedies have left the local farming community in shock, and residents have called for stronger safety measures at procurement centres during extreme weather.
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