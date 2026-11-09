ETV Bharat / state

Four Pilgrims Killed, Five Injured In Car-Truck Collision On NH-44 In Madhya Pradesh

A crane pulling a mangled car after it was damaged in collision with truck on NH-44 in Madhya Pradesh ( ETV Bharat )

Sagar: Four people were killed, and five others were seriously injured after a speeding truck collided head-on with a car on National Highway 44 near Gopalpura, Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday, police said.

The accident took place when the victims were traveling from Bhainsa village to Barman in the Narsinghpur district between 11 am and 12 pm to take a holy dip in the Narmada River for the Somwati Amavasya festival, said Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Munawwar Khan.

“The impact was so severe that it mangled the front of the car (MP15 CA-8417) completely, trapping the passengers inside. A police team from Deori Station and locals pulled the victims and transported them to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared four dead,” he said. The deceased have been identified as Makhan Yadav of Bilhari; Santosh Tiwari of Rahatgarh; Neeraj Mishra of Bhainsa; and Thakur Sahab (real name unknown) from Sagar.