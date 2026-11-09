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Four Pilgrims Killed, Five Injured In Car-Truck Collision On NH-44 In Madhya Pradesh

The victims were traveling to Narsinghpur district to take a holy dip in the Narmada River for the Somwati Amavasya festival.

Four Pilgrims Killed, Five Injured In Car-Truck Collision On NH-44 In Madhya Pradesh
A crane pulling a mangled car after it was damaged in collision with truck on NH-44 in Madhya Pradesh (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 9, 2026 at 8:17 PM IST

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Sagar: Four people were killed, and five others were seriously injured after a speeding truck collided head-on with a car on National Highway 44 near Gopalpura, Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday, police said.

The accident took place when the victims were traveling from Bhainsa village to Barman in the Narsinghpur district between 11 am and 12 pm to take a holy dip in the Narmada River for the Somwati Amavasya festival, said Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Munawwar Khan.

“The impact was so severe that it mangled the front of the car (MP15 CA-8417) completely, trapping the passengers inside. A police team from Deori Station and locals pulled the victims and transported them to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared four dead,” he said.

The deceased have been identified as Makhan Yadav of Bilhari; Santosh Tiwari of Rahatgarh; Neeraj Mishra of Bhainsa; and Thakur Sahab (real name unknown) from Sagar.

Five injured passengers, including the car's driver, Aniket Sharma, alongside Devendra Sen, Rahul Namdev, Ramgopal Juje, and Prahlad Vishwakarma, were shifted to Bundelkhand Medical College in Sagar for advanced treatment.

Meanwhile, the truck driver had fled the scene soon after the crash, with a search operation launched to locate him and the vehicle.

Following the incident, Naryawali Member of Legislative Assembly Pradeep Lariya visited Bundelkhand Medical College to meet with the injured victims and their families. He directed the hospital staff to ensure high-quality medical care for the injured and local administration officials to expedite financial assistance for the families of the deceased.

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TAGGED:

MADHYA PRADESH CAR TRUCK COLLISION
4 PILGRIMS KILLED IN MP ACCIDENT
GOPALPURA NH44 ACCIDENT
AMAVASYA FESTIVAL PILGRIMS KILLED

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