ETV Bharat / state

Four Killed, Five Injured As Sleeper Bus Rams Trailer On Agra-Jaipur Highway

The injured were rushed to the district RBM Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. ( ETV Bharat )

Bharatpur: A devastating road accident took place early Thursday morning on the Agra-Jaipur National Highway. Near Ludhawai Pulia in the Sewar police station limits, a sleeper bus travelling from Kasganj to Jaipur crashed into a trailer moving ahead of it.

The impact was so intense that the front of the bus was completely crushed. Four people lost their lives on the spot, while five others sustained serious injuries.

Sewar police station Sub-Inspector (SI) Avdhesh said the police reached the spot immediately after receiving the information. All the injured were rushed to the district RBM Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

The bodies of the four deceased are in the RBM Hospital mortuary for postmortem. Their families have been informed. The postmortem will be done after the families arrive.