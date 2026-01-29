Four Killed, Five Injured As Sleeper Bus Rams Trailer On Agra-Jaipur Highway
Dense fog and poor visibility are believed to have caused the collision between the sleeper bus and trailer, killing four people and injuring five.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 11:14 AM IST|
Updated : January 29, 2026 at 11:23 AM IST
Bharatpur: A devastating road accident took place early Thursday morning on the Agra-Jaipur National Highway. Near Ludhawai Pulia in the Sewar police station limits, a sleeper bus travelling from Kasganj to Jaipur crashed into a trailer moving ahead of it.
The impact was so intense that the front of the bus was completely crushed. Four people lost their lives on the spot, while five others sustained serious injuries.
Sewar police station Sub-Inspector (SI) Avdhesh said the police reached the spot immediately after receiving the information. All the injured were rushed to the district RBM Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.
The bodies of the four deceased are in the RBM Hospital mortuary for postmortem. Their families have been informed. The postmortem will be done after the families arrive.
The accident took place between approximately 2:30 AM and 3 AM on Thursday. Dense fog is believed to be a major cause of the crash. After the collision, screams erupted from passengers trapped inside the bus. Upon hearing the noise, people nearby rushed to the scene and notified the police. With the help of local residents, the injured were removed from the bus and taken to the hospital. Their treatment is ongoing.
The incident has deeply affected several families. The deceased have been identified as Kanha (8), Geeta (38), both residents of Satowa, Mathura (Uttar Pradesh); Mukkhan Singh (28), resident of Kathumar, Alwar (Rajasthan); and Muslim (40), resident of Kasganj (Uttar Pradesh).
The most heartbreaking story from this accident is that of Ramveer, a resident of Satowa in Mathura. Ramveer was travelling with his wife, Geeta, and their 8-year-old son, Kanha, to seek blessings at the Khatu Shyam Ji temple. Ramveer makes paper turbans for deities' idols and used to travel to Khatu Shyam Ji every month to supply goods. This time, he had taken his wife and son along. In the accident, his wife and son died, while Ramveer was seriously injured.
Also Read: