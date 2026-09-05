ETV Bharat / state

Four Killed, Eight Injured As Van Overturns In Dholpur

Dholpur: Four people, including three children and a woman, were killed when an Eco-van overturned and fell into a deep roadside ditch filled with water on Phulpur Road in Dholpur on Saturday. Eight others were seriously injured in the mishap.

District Collector Sreenidhi BT and Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar Sagwan arrived at the scene with police personnel to oversee rescue and relief operations at the spot.

Sreenidhi BT stated that the accident was extremely serious. He disclosed that the injured have been admitted to the district hospital for treatment, while the four bodies have been sent to the mortuary for postmortem.