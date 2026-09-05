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Four Killed, Eight Injured As Van Overturns In Dholpur

District Collector Sreenidhi BT and Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar Sagwan arrived at the scene with police personnel to oversee rescue and relief operations.

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Etv Bharat (Etv Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 5, 2026 at 6:47 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Dholpur: Four people, including three children and a woman, were killed when an Eco-van overturned and fell into a deep roadside ditch filled with water on Phulpur Road in Dholpur on Saturday. Eight others were seriously injured in the mishap.

District Collector Sreenidhi BT and Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar Sagwan arrived at the scene with police personnel to oversee rescue and relief operations at the spot.

Sreenidhi BT stated that the accident was extremely serious. He disclosed that the injured have been admitted to the district hospital for treatment, while the four bodies have been sent to the mortuary for postmortem.

The District Collector said that all the passengers in the van were residents of Sampu subdivision and were heading to Phulpur village to visit a temple when the vehicle lost balance and fell into the deep, waterlogged ditch.

Upon hearing the sound resulting from the accident, the villagers and passersby rushed to the scene and immediately began rescue operations to pull people out of the submerged vehicle. They freed the children and women trapped in the vehicle and immediately rushed them to the hospital.

Sources disclosed that initial investigations and eyewitness accounts have pointed towards the driver's negligence for the vehicle losing control at high speed. Due to continuous rain, potholes along the road were filled with water, leading to this horrific accident. The Police have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation into the exact cause of the accident.

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TAGGED:

ACCIDENT
WOMAN
CHILDREN
PHULPUR
DHOLPUR

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