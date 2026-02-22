Four Killed As Vehicle Rams Into Truck On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway In Kota
Police said the car was travelling to Delhi and the accident took place when it was overtaking the truck, and a probe has been launched.
Published : February 22, 2026 at 6:19 PM IST
Kota: Four youth were killed when the car they were travelling in collided with a truck on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Chechat intersection under Chechat police station area of Rajasthan's Kota on Sunday afternoon, police said.
Police, a team from the expressway control centre, rushed to the spot along with a highway petrol vehicle. The youth were trapped inside the vehicle due to the impact of the accident and were taken out after great difficulty. When they were rushed to Ramganj Mandi Hospital, doctors declared them dead, police added. The bodies have been shifted to the mortuary for an autopsy.
Chechat police station officer Surendra Singh Godara said the incident took place around 2:30 pm near the Chechat interchange. "The car was coming from Madhya Pradesh and was heading towards Delhi. It seems that while overtaking the truck, the car driver lost control due to overspeeding and rammed it from behind. The exact cause of the accident will be investigated based on CCTV footage and other evidence. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained while their families are being traced," he added.
The officer said the car was completely mangled and shattered due to the impact of the collision. The truck has been seized, while its driver has been taken into custody.
