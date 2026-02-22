ETV Bharat / state

Four Killed As Vehicle Rams Into Truck On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway In Kota

The mangled remains of the vehicle after the accident. ( ETV Bharat )

Kota: Four youth were killed when the car they were travelling in collided with a truck on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Chechat intersection under Chechat police station area of Rajasthan's Kota on Sunday afternoon, police said. Police, a team from the expressway control centre, rushed to the spot along with a highway petrol vehicle. The youth were trapped inside the vehicle due to the impact of the accident and were taken out after great difficulty. When they were rushed to Ramganj Mandi Hospital, doctors declared them dead, police added. The bodies have been shifted to the mortuary for an autopsy.