ETV Bharat / state

Four Killed As Truck Crashes Into Car On Yamuna Expressway In Greater Noida

The mangled remains of the car after the fatal collision with a truck on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida. ( ETV Bharat )

Greater Noida: A horrific road accident took place on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida when an out-of-control truck crashed into a car coming from the opposite direction, killing all four occupants.

The accident occurred in the Jewar police station area when a truck, bearing a Rajasthan registration number, travelling from Noida towards Agra lost control, broke through the divider and railing, entered the opposite lane and collided head-on with the car.

Following the accident, a police team reached the spot and rushed all the injured persons to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared all four dead.

Police detained the truck driver and restored traffic movement by removing the damaged vehicles from the highway.