Four Killed As Truck Crashes Into Car On Yamuna Expressway In Greater Noida
The accident temporarily disrupted traffic on the expressway, and authorities later removed the damaged vehicles and restored movement.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 12:08 PM IST
Greater Noida: A horrific road accident took place on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida when an out-of-control truck crashed into a car coming from the opposite direction, killing all four occupants.
The accident occurred in the Jewar police station area when a truck, bearing a Rajasthan registration number, travelling from Noida towards Agra lost control, broke through the divider and railing, entered the opposite lane and collided head-on with the car.
Following the accident, a police team reached the spot and rushed all the injured persons to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared all four dead.
Police detained the truck driver and restored traffic movement by removing the damaged vehicles from the highway.
Greater Noida DCP Ravi Shankar Nim said the bodies of all four victims had been sent for post-mortem examination.
At the time of filing the report, police could not identify the victims because they found no identity documents on them. Police are trying to establish their identities using records from nearby areas and toll records from the expressway.
A preliminary investigation suggests that the accident was caused due to the truck losing control. However, police are conducting a detailed investigation to determine why the truck lost balance, including whether the driver dozed off or a technical fault was responsible.
Police have detained the truck driver and are conducting a detailed investigation. Police are also examining CCTV footage to determine the exact circumstances that led to the accident.
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