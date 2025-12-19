ETV Bharat / state

Four Killed As Truck Runs Over Two-Wheeler In UP's Sambhal

Sambhal: Four persons including a woman were killed after the motorcycle they were on was crushed under the wheels of a truck near Khajra village under Bahjoi police station on Moradabad-Agra Highway.

Bahjoi police station in-charge Sant Kumar said all the bodies have been sent for postmortem. He said the mishap was caused by dense fog in the area. "A speeding Eicher container truck crushed four persons riding a motorcycle on a fog-shrouded road. All four, including a woman, died on the spot. The four were reportedly returning from Bahjoi to their village, Kamalpur. The dense fog on the road had reduced visibility," he said.

Police said the truck after running over the bike, collided with a roadside tree. The impact was so severe that the bike was shattered and all four riders were thrown off the road.