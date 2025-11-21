Four Killed As Speeding Car Rams Into Multiple Two-Wheelers In Maharashtra's Thane
The mishap was so severe that one of the two-wheeler riders fell off the flyover.
Thane: As many as four persons were killed their two-wheelers were hit by a speeding car on a flyover connecting Ambernath East with West on Friday.
According to preliminary information, the deceased were identified as Laxman Shinde, Shailesh Jadhav, Sumit and Chandrakant. the police said. The accident, caught on CCTV camera, was so severe that one of the two-wheeler riders fell from the flyover. The car was also completely damaged in the mishap.
According to police, there was a traffic jam on the flyover connecting Ambernath East and West in the evening. The car that left Hutatma Chowk was heading towards Ambernath West. As the vehicle was speeding, its driver lost control and hit several vehicles.
The CCTV footage shows a few children playing under the flyover. As the car hit several two-wheelers, one of the riders fell from the flyover, But fortunately, he did not fall on any child. Locals rushed to the aid of the injured after the mishap.
Those who sustained injuries in the mishap are also being treated at a private hospital. Police said the driver of the car is yet to be identified. The deceaseds' bodies have been sent to a government hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered and investigation is on, said a police officer.
Earlier this month, as many as 15 persons were killed while two sustained injuries after a Tempo Traveller mini bus rammed into a truck parked on the roadside on Bharat Mala Expressway under Matoda police station of Phalodi district in Rajasthan.
