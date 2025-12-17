Four Killed As Car Rams Parked Truck In Uttarakhand
The accident occurred near near the Mansa Devi temple on the Rishikesh-Haridwar road while the car was coming from Haridwar.
Published : December 17, 2025 at 12:42 PM IST
Rishikesh: Four people were killed after a speeding car collided with a truck parked on the roadside here in Uttarakhand's Dehradun on Tuesday night.
Rishikesh Police Station In-charge KC Bhatt stated that the XUV bearing registration number UK07 FS 558 coming from Haridwar collided with the truck HR 58 A 9751 near the Mansa Devi temple on the Rishikesh-Haridwar road. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the car veered from the road when the driver tried to save an animal on the road.
Due to the impact of the collision, the car got stuck under the truck. After hearing the loud bang, locals rushed to the spot and informed the police. Upon receiving the information, police from Rishikesh Kotwali, Shyampur Chowki, and IDPL Chowki immediately reached the spot to launch a rescue operation.
The police had to use cutters to retrieve the occupants trapped in the car from beneath the truck. They were then taken to the hospital in an ambulance where doctors declared all four dead.
Rishikesh Police Station In-charge Bhatt said that the car owner's details have been obtained from the car's license plate number. The car is registered in the name of Sonu Kumar, a resident of Chandreshwar Marg, Rishikesh. The deceased have also been identified. They include Dheeraj Jaiswal, 31, son of Dinbandhu Jaiswal, resident of Chandreshwar Nagar, Durga Mandir Road, Hariom Pandey, 22, son of Arvind Kumar Pandey, resident of Hanuman Mandir, Rishikesh, Karan Prasad, 23, son of Tulsi Prasad, resident of Lakadghat Block C, Rishikesh and Satyam Kumar, 20, son of Mangal Singh, resident of Gujjar Basti, Lane No. 6, Ghumne Wala, Rishikesh.
