Four Killed As Car Rams Parked Truck In Uttarakhand

Rishikesh: Four people were killed after a speeding car collided with a truck parked on the roadside here in Uttarakhand's Dehradun on Tuesday night.

Rishikesh Police Station In-charge KC Bhatt stated that the XUV bearing registration number UK07 FS 558 coming from Haridwar collided with the truck HR 58 A 9751 near the Mansa Devi temple on the Rishikesh-Haridwar road. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the car veered from the road when the driver tried to save an animal on the road.

Due to the impact of the collision, the car got stuck under the truck. After hearing the loud bang, locals rushed to the spot and informed the police. Upon receiving the information, police from Rishikesh Kotwali, Shyampur Chowki, and IDPL Chowki immediately reached the spot to launch a rescue operation.