Four Killed After Two Cars Collide Head-On In Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Four people were killed after two speeding cars collided head-on at Bairasia in Madhya Pradesh. The accident occurred on the Bairasia-Nazirabad road, about 60 kilometers from Bhopal.

The deceased include Maulana Anees Sahib, Khalid, Sajid, and Naved. All the victims were travelling in an SUV and were residents of Sheopur district. The accident occurred while they were returning from Bhopal. Soon after the incident occurred, locals rushed to the spot and informed the police. Cops launched a rescue operation to retrieve the bodies.

A youth, identified as Sachin, who was seriously injured in the accident, has been admitted to a private hospital in Bairasia. The victims had come to Bhopal to attend a gathering organised by Maulana Mahmood Madani.