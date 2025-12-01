Four Killed After Two Cars Collide Head-On In Madhya Pradesh
Published : December 1, 2025 at 1:40 AM IST
Bhopal: Four people were killed after two speeding cars collided head-on at Bairasia in Madhya Pradesh. The accident occurred on the Bairasia-Nazirabad road, about 60 kilometers from Bhopal.
The deceased include Maulana Anees Sahib, Khalid, Sajid, and Naved. All the victims were travelling in an SUV and were residents of Sheopur district. The accident occurred while they were returning from Bhopal. Soon after the incident occurred, locals rushed to the spot and informed the police. Cops launched a rescue operation to retrieve the bodies.
A youth, identified as Sachin, who was seriously injured in the accident, has been admitted to a private hospital in Bairasia. The victims had come to Bhopal to attend a gathering organised by Maulana Mahmood Madani.
According to Virendra Kumar Sen, in charge of the Bairasia police station, all the victims were returning from Bhopal to Sheopur when the accident occurred. They had come to Bhopal to attend a gathering organised by Maulana Mahmood Madani in Parwalia.
After listening to his speech and dinner at the gathering, they left for Sheopur. Sen said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. The injured person is undergoing treatment at the hospital. A case has been registered, and the accident is under investigation.
