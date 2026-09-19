ETV Bharat / state

Four Killed After Speeding Bus Rams Car On Madhya Pradesh Highway

The wreckage of the car that was hit in the accident ( ETV Bharat )

Sagar: At least four people were killed after a speeding bus rammed into a car as it entered the Sagar-Jabalpur highway from a petrol pump in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, police said.

According to eyewitnesses, the collision was so severe that it mangled the car and forced the bus off the road, killing three occupants on the spot. The fourth victim succumbed to injuries at a hospital.

The accident took place around 1:00 PM near Chanatoria village, falling under the Baheriya police station limits. Police said the car was entering the highway after refueling at a petrol pump when a speeding chartered bus, approaching from the direction of Jabalpur, collided with it.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Narendra Solanki said the police received information regarding the incident from the police control room and the Baheriya police station. He said the driver of the bus fled the scene immediately after the accident.

Solanki identified the deceased as Prashant Jain, a resident of Banda town; Nirmal alias Munna Jain from Sagar; and Vikas, a Haryana native, along with another individual from Haryana who died in the hospital.