Four Killed After Brick-Laden Tractor-Trolley Overturns On Lucknow's Sultanpur Highway
Three victims died at Gosainganj CHC, while another seriously injured labourer died while being taken to a Lucknow trauma centre.
Published : August 15, 2026 at 2:49 PM IST
Lucknow: Four persons were killed in a horrific road accident that took place on the Sultanpur National Highway on Saturday morning.
The accident took place in the Gosainganj police station area of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh capital. According to police, a speeding tractor-trolley loaded with bricks lost control and overturned near Gangaganj. Four persons, including the driver and three labourers, died after being trapped under the trolley and a large quantity of bricks.
As soon as they received the information, Gosainganj police, fire services and an NHAI rescue team reached the spot. With the help of a crane, they removed the trolley and took out all four victims.
According to DCP South, Mohd Mushtaq, the incident took place around 4.45 am on Saturday on the Sultanpur Highway near Gangaganj. The tractor-trolley, loaded with bricks, overturned on the road after suddenly losing balance.
At the time of the accident, the labourers and driver on the trolley were badly trapped in it. Acting on information from passersby, Gosainganj police immediately called an NHAI crane and began relief and rescue operations, pulling out all four people under the trolley and bricks.
The rescue team, with the help of a 108 ambulance, immediately took all the injured to the Community Health Centre in Gosainganj. Doctors declared three people dead, while one seriously injured labourer was referred to the Trauma Centre after receiving initial treatment. However, he also died on the way to the Trauma Centre.
The deceased were identified as driver Pitambar Rawat (35), Sandeep Rawat (25) and Pawan Rawat (25). All three were residents of Elichpur village, Majra Padranwa, in the Kothi police station area of Barabanki district. The fourth deceased was Balram Rawat, a resident of Sarai Nadar village under Kothi police station in Barabanki district.
Worked At A Brick Kiln In Barabanki
The investigations revealed that deceased Pitambar Rawat drove a tractor at Deshraj's RBF brick kiln located in Achkakamau village under the Kothi police station area of Barabanki. The other three youths worked as labourers at the kiln, loading and unloading bricks.
As soon as news of the accident reached the victims' families, chaos and grief erupted, and distraught relatives rushed to the spot.
After the accident, traffic on the highway was disrupted for some time. Police and the NHAI team restored normal traffic after removing the tractor-trolley with a crane. Police officials said the four bodies were sent for post-mortem after the necessary panchnama proceedings, and legal action was underway.
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