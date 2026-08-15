ETV Bharat / state

Four Killed After Brick-Laden Tractor-Trolley Overturns On Lucknow's Sultanpur Highway

Lucknow: Four persons were killed in a horrific road accident that took place on the Sultanpur National Highway on Saturday morning.

The accident took place in the Gosainganj police station area of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh capital. According to police, a speeding tractor-trolley loaded with bricks lost control and overturned near Gangaganj. Four persons, including the driver and three labourers, died after being trapped under the trolley and a large quantity of bricks.

As soon as they received the information, Gosainganj police, fire services and an NHAI rescue team reached the spot. With the help of a crane, they removed the trolley and took out all four victims.

According to DCP South, Mohd Mushtaq, the incident took place around 4.45 am on Saturday on the Sultanpur Highway near Gangaganj. The tractor-trolley, loaded with bricks, overturned on the road after suddenly losing balance.

At the time of the accident, the labourers and driver on the trolley were badly trapped in it. Acting on information from passersby, Gosainganj police immediately called an NHAI crane and began relief and rescue operations, pulling out all four people under the trolley and bricks.

The rescue team, with the help of a 108 ambulance, immediately took all the injured to the Community Health Centre in Gosainganj. Doctors declared three people dead, while one seriously injured labourer was referred to the Trauma Centre after receiving initial treatment. However, he also died on the way to the Trauma Centre.