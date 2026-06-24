ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal: Four killed, 15 Injured As Lightning Strikes Passenger Boat At Malda Ferry Ghat

Murshidabad/Malda: A severe lightning strike hit a passenger boat on the Ganges River at the Parlalpur ferry ghat in Malda on Tuesday afternoon, killing four people. Besides, at least 15 others sustained serious injuries from the lightning. According to locals, the death toll could rise.

The tragedy unfolded after a passenger boat travelling from the Dhulian Ganga Ghat in Murshidabad to the Parlalpur Ghat in Malda. Carrying between 25 and 30 passengers, the boat had crossed the Ganges and arrived at the Parlalpur Ghat.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Asadullah Sheikh, Ansar Sheikh, Ekramul Sheikh, and Kochi Sheikh. All of them were residents of the Parlalpur area under the Vaishnavnagar police station in Malda. Police from the Shamsherganj police station arrived at the scene.

However, moments after disembarking, the sky suddenly darkened with thunderclouds, and heavy rain accompanied by lightning began. During that time, the horrific disaster struck.