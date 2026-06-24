West Bengal: Four killed, 15 Injured As Lightning Strikes Passenger Boat At Malda Ferry Ghat
The tragedy unfolded after a passenger boat travelling from the Dhulian Ganga Ghat in Murshidabad to the Parlalpur Ghat in Malda.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 1:52 AM IST
Murshidabad/Malda: A severe lightning strike hit a passenger boat on the Ganges River at the Parlalpur ferry ghat in Malda on Tuesday afternoon, killing four people. Besides, at least 15 others sustained serious injuries from the lightning. According to locals, the death toll could rise.
The tragedy unfolded after a passenger boat travelling from the Dhulian Ganga Ghat in Murshidabad to the Parlalpur Ghat in Malda. Carrying between 25 and 30 passengers, the boat had crossed the Ganges and arrived at the Parlalpur Ghat.
According to police, the deceased have been identified as Asadullah Sheikh, Ansar Sheikh, Ekramul Sheikh, and Kochi Sheikh. All of them were residents of the Parlalpur area under the Vaishnavnagar police station in Malda. Police from the Shamsherganj police station arrived at the scene.
However, moments after disembarking, the sky suddenly darkened with thunderclouds, and heavy rain accompanied by lightning began. During that time, the horrific disaster struck.
The incident took place at the Shibpur Ghat in Parlalpur, under the Vaishnabnagar police station area of Malda. Police stated that the group was returning to Parlalpur by boat from Dhulian in Murshidabad.
As the boat neared the bank, rain and lightning began. The passengers on board were struck by lightning. Upon being taken to the hospital in Dhulian, four people were declared dead by doctors, while the others are currently undergoing treatment.
Eyewitnesses reported that immediately following a deafening crack of thunder, several passengers collapsed on the ground. Panic instantly gripped the ferry ghat area amidst the screams of those struck by lightning. The atmosphere became heavy with the wailing of relatives, the commotion of people running about, and cries of distress.
Rescue operations were swiftly initiated through the joint efforts of local residents and the administration. While some of the injured were taken to a hospital in Malda, the majority were admitted to the Anupnagar Block Hospital in Shamsherganj. Several individuals whose conditions deteriorated were subsequently transferred to the Jangipur Sub-divisional Hospital. A pall of gloom has fallen over the Dhulian-Parlalpur area due to this tragedy.