Kanwar Yatra 2026 | Four Teen Devotees Die Trying To Save Friend From Drowning In Ganga In Haridwar
Four teenagers were swept away near Jatwara Bridge to save a companion, reports Sachin Kumar.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 8:56 PM IST
Haridwar: Four teenage Kanwariyas from Chandigarh lost their lives after drowning in the Ganga in Haridwar in Uttarakhand while attempting to save one of their friends.
The incident occurred near the Jatwara Bridge in the Jwalapur police station area of Haridwar. According to police, all of them were residents of Chandigarh and had come to Haridwar to collect Ganga water. The deceased were aged between 16 and 18 years.
According to officials, while bathing near the Jatwara Bridge, one Kanwariya began to drown in the Ganga Canal. Three companions immediately jumped in to save him but were overwhelmed by the depth of water. Within moments, all four disappeared in the water, causing panic at the scene.
They added that the water level in the Ganga Canal had been low due to accumulation of silt, and the Kanwariyas jumped in to bathe but failed to gauge the depth of a pit in the canal bed.
After receiving information about the incident, teams from the Water Police and the local police personnel arrived at the scene. After an extensive rescue operation, the bodies of all four Kanwariyas were recovered from the Ganga Canal.
City SP Abhay Singh said that the police have taken possession of the bodies and sent them to the district hospital for post-mortem examination. The families of the deceased have been informed about the deaths.
A devotee who arrived at the district hospital stated that their group consisted of about 20 Kanwariyas who had come to Haridwar to collect Ganga water.
"The entire group had filled their vessels with Ganga water and had even set off for Chandigarh, but some companions had become separated from the main group. Near the Jatwara Bridge, a group of companions began bathing in the Ganga Canal. One of them suddenly sank into a deep pit while bathing. Three other companions jumped in to rescue him, but all four became trapped in the mud at the bottom of the pit and were unable to escape," he said.
The devotee recounted that he managed to save one of his companions but could not rescue his own brother. All four bodies were recovered.
"After receiving the information, police, water police, SDRF, and NDRF personnel rushed to the site, but the four Kanwariyas could not be saved. Their bodies were immediately recovered and sent to the district hospital for post-mortem examinations. Kanwariyas should bathe only at designated ghats and adhere to the rules," said Singh.
The Kanwar Mela began on July 30. Over four crore Kanwariyas are expected to attend this year's fair, and the authorities have deployed water police personnel at various Ganga ghats in Haridwar to ensure immediate rescue in the event of an accident. A similar incident of drowning was averted when a police officer rescued a devotee and prevented him from drowning.
Officials have said that despite constant appeals from the police not to venture into the deeper waters, devotees have continued to ignore safety warnings resulting in accidents.
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