ETV Bharat / state

Kanwar Yatra 2026 | Four Teen Devotees Die Trying To Save Friend From Drowning In Ganga In Haridwar

Turbulent waters of the Ganga river flow under a bridge as the river breaches warning level and touches the danger mark at 294 meters, in Haridwar. ( (ANI) )

Haridwar: Four teenage Kanwariyas from Chandigarh lost their lives after drowning in the Ganga in Haridwar in Uttarakhand while attempting to save one of their friends.

The incident occurred near the Jatwara Bridge in the Jwalapur police station area of ​​Haridwar. According to police, all of them were residents of Chandigarh and had come to Haridwar to collect Ganga water. The deceased were aged between 16 and 18 years.

According to officials, while bathing near the Jatwara Bridge, one Kanwariya began to drown in the Ganga Canal. Three companions immediately jumped in to save him but were overwhelmed by the depth of water. Within moments, all four disappeared in the water, causing panic at the scene.

They added that the water level in the Ganga Canal had been low due to accumulation of silt, and the Kanwariyas jumped in to bathe but failed to gauge the depth of a pit in the canal bed.

After receiving information about the incident, teams from the Water Police and the local police personnel arrived at the scene. After an extensive rescue operation, the bodies of all four Kanwariyas were recovered from the Ganga Canal.

City SP Abhay Singh said that the police have taken possession of the bodies and sent them to the district hospital for post-mortem examination. The families of the deceased have been informed about the deaths.