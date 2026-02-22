ETV Bharat / state

4 Iranian Crew On Boat Caught With Rs 5 Cr Foreign Cigarettes Off Gujarat Coast

Ahmedabad: The Indian Coast Guard has intercepted a foreign boat in the Arabian Sea off Gujarat and apprehended four Iranian nationals after seizing 200 cartons of foreign brand cigarettes valued nearly Rs 5 crore, the ICG said on Sunday.

The operation was carried out on Saturday off the Dwarka coast, where a vessel, identified as Al Mukhtar and manned by four Iranian crew, was found concealing 200 cartons containing about one lakh packets of foreign brand cigarettes. The international market value of the consignment is estimated at Rs 2.5 crore to Rs 5 crore, the ICG said in a post on X.