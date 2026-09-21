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Four Injured In Attack By Group Of Masked Men In Bengaluru

South-West DCP SK Saumyalatha said it appears to be a sudden and unprovoked attack, the reason for which is unknown. A probe has been launched.

Police at the hospital where the injured person is undergoing treatment.
Police at the hospital where the injured person is undergoing treatment. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 21, 2026 at 1:23 PM IST

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Bengaluru: Four people were injured in an attack by a group of masked men armed with lethal weapons in the Uttarahalli area of Karnataka's Bengaluru, police said on Monday.

According to police, the incident took place around 9:30 pm on Sunday when the gang of seven miscreants arrived on two-wheelers near Uttarahalli Main Road and Arahalli Gate and assaulted some people in the middle of the road using machetes and long-bladed knives before fleeing the spot.

The first victim was Kiran, who sustained injuries. Subsequently, several others — including Ravi, Raju, and a shop owner, Balasubrahmanyam, who were eating fish in front of a shop near the Arahalli Arch — were attacked.

The injured were rushed to local private hospitals for treatment. Three of them were discharged after primary treatment, while another injured person was undergoing treatment.

Officers from the Subramanyapura police station went to the spot for an inspection. SK Saumyalatha, DCP of Bengaluru South-West Division, said it appears to have been a sudden, unprovoked attack on the public.

The DCP said the motive behind the sudden attack is being ascertained and efforts are being made to identify the attackers from CCTV footage of the locality.

"Information regarding four of the accused has already been obtained. Three special teams led by the Subramanyapura police station house officer have been formed to apprehend the suspects quickly. An investigation is underway," she added.

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TAGGED:

BENGALURU SW DCP
CCTV FOOTAGE
SUBRAMANYAPURA POLICE STATION
KARNATAKA POLICE
4 INJURED IN BENGALURU ATTACK

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