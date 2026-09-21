ETV Bharat / state

Four Injured In Attack By Group Of Masked Men In Bengaluru

Police at the hospital where the injured person is undergoing treatment. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: Four people were injured in an attack by a group of masked men armed with lethal weapons in the Uttarahalli area of Karnataka's Bengaluru, police said on Monday.

According to police, the incident took place around 9:30 pm on Sunday when the gang of seven miscreants arrived on two-wheelers near Uttarahalli Main Road and Arahalli Gate and assaulted some people in the middle of the road using machetes and long-bladed knives before fleeing the spot.

The first victim was Kiran, who sustained injuries. Subsequently, several others — including Ravi, Raju, and a shop owner, Balasubrahmanyam, who were eating fish in front of a shop near the Arahalli Arch — were attacked.

The injured were rushed to local private hospitals for treatment. Three of them were discharged after primary treatment, while another injured person was undergoing treatment.