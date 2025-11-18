ETV Bharat / state

Four Including Newborn Charred To Death After Moving Ambulance Catches Fire In Gujarat's Modasa

Modasa: At least four persons including a newborn baby lost their lives while two others sustained critical burn injuries after an ambulance caught fire near Rana Saiyed in Gujarat's Modasa on Tuesday morning.

According to sources, a woman from Mahisagar district delivered a baby at a hospital in Modasa. After the delivery, the newborn was being shifted to Ahmedabad for further treatment, when the ambulance was suddenly engulfed in flames. Along with the baby, the father, a doctor, and a nurse were inside the vehicle, and all four were charred to death. On the other hand, the ambulance driver and helper, who were critically injured in the mishap, have been admitted to the hospital.

The entire incident has been caught on CCTV, which shows the fire suddenly erupting while the vehicle was still moving.