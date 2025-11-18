Four Including Newborn Charred To Death After Moving Ambulance Catches Fire In Gujarat's Modasa
Four people including a newborn were charred to death after an ambulance caught fire near Rana Saiyed in Gujarat, leaving a family shattered.
Published : November 18, 2025 at 1:25 PM IST
Modasa: At least four persons including a newborn baby lost their lives while two others sustained critical burn injuries after an ambulance caught fire near Rana Saiyed in Gujarat's Modasa on Tuesday morning.
According to sources, a woman from Mahisagar district delivered a baby at a hospital in Modasa. After the delivery, the newborn was being shifted to Ahmedabad for further treatment, when the ambulance was suddenly engulfed in flames. Along with the baby, the father, a doctor, and a nurse were inside the vehicle, and all four were charred to death. On the other hand, the ambulance driver and helper, who were critically injured in the mishap, have been admitted to the hospital.
The entire incident has been caught on CCTV, which shows the fire suddenly erupting while the vehicle was still moving.
Receiving information, local police rushed to the spot along with fire personnel who launched a joint rescue operation and doused the blazed. Two injured persons, including the driver, were immediately taken to the hospital for treatment, an official said.
"The reason of fire is yet to be ascertained. Since the incident happened right in front of a petrol pump, there was a high risk of a major explosion. However, the fire department reached the spot quickly and managed to control the flames," the official added.
