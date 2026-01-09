ETV Bharat / state

Four Including Minor Girl Killed As MPV Rams Into Truck In Karnataka's Tumkur

Tumkur: Four persons, including a girl, were killed after a Tempo Trax Cruiser MPV in which they were travelling rammed into a lorry parked on the roadside on National Highway 48 near Bellavi Cross in Karnataka's Tumkur in the early hours of Friday. The accident occurred while they were returning from Sabarimala in Kerala after having darshan of Lord Ayyappa.

The deceased were identified as Sakshi (seven), Marutappa (45), Venkatesh (30), and Gavisiddappa (28), from Kukkanur town in Koppal district. Seven people including Praveen Kumar, Rajappa, Huligeppa, Rakesh, Tirupati and Srinivas of Gaddigere Tanda, in Kukkanur, were injured n the mishap.

Police said the mishap occurred at around 5 am following which personnel from Highway Patrol and the local Kora police station rushed to the spot. Tumkur SP Ashok said the mishap occurred as the driver of the MPV fell asleep and rammed the vehicle into a truck parked on the roadside.