Four Including Minor Girl Killed As MPV Rams Into Truck In Karnataka's Tumkur
The vehicle was enroute to Koppal from Sabarimala when it collided with a truck parked on the roadside.
Published : January 9, 2026 at 5:32 PM IST
Tumkur: Four persons, including a girl, were killed after a Tempo Trax Cruiser MPV in which they were travelling rammed into a lorry parked on the roadside on National Highway 48 near Bellavi Cross in Karnataka's Tumkur in the early hours of Friday. The accident occurred while they were returning from Sabarimala in Kerala after having darshan of Lord Ayyappa.
The deceased were identified as Sakshi (seven), Marutappa (45), Venkatesh (30), and Gavisiddappa (28), from Kukkanur town in Koppal district. Seven people including Praveen Kumar, Rajappa, Huligeppa, Rakesh, Tirupati and Srinivas of Gaddigere Tanda, in Kukkanur, were injured n the mishap.
Police said the mishap occurred at around 5 am following which personnel from Highway Patrol and the local Kora police station rushed to the spot. Tumkur SP Ashok said the mishap occurred as the driver of the MPV fell asleep and rammed the vehicle into a truck parked on the roadside.
#WATCH | Karnataka | Four Ayyappa devotees died in a road accident in the Kora police station limits of Tumkur when a vehicle collided with a parked lorry around 5 am. SP Ashok Venkat, Kora police, visited the spot.— ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2026
An FIR has been registered against the driver of the cruiser as well as the truck. "The injured have been admitted to the district government hospital for treatment", SP said.
Tumkur District Surgeon Dr Asghar Baig said the injured were brought to the hospital at around 6 am. While one of the injured is critical, the rest are out of danger, he said.
Rakesh, one of the injured, said the MPV was enroute to Kukanur village in Koppal district from Sabarimala in Kerala when the mishap occurred. "We were returning after having darshan of Swami Ayyappa and were sleeping in the MPV when it collided with the truck," he said.
