Four IIT Bombay Professors Awarded Prestigious JC Bose Fellowship For Pioneering Research
The J.C. Bose Fellowship is one of the highest distinctions in research awarded to active researchers who have demonstrated extraordinary success.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 2:38 AM IST
Mumbai: Four faculty members at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay have been conferred the coveted J.C. Bose Grant Fellowship from the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) for their remarkable contributions in science in the fields of engineering and chemistry.
Among the awardees are Proferssor Dipankar Choudhury, Professor Ruchi Anand, Prof. M. Ravikant, and Prof. Debabrata Maiti, whose contributions have promising practical applications extending from disaster management to therapeutics. The earthquake engineer Prof. Dipankar Choudhury has been selected for his pioneering research towards building a structure that can withstand an earthquake, reducing the impact of disasters.
In the sphere of medicine and biological sciences, the research work done by Professor Ruchi Anand pertains to the global problem of antibiotic resistance, searching for new approaches to overcome the problem of resistance and to enhance the efficacy of the medicines for treating infections such as dysentery.
The work of professors M. Ravikant and Debabrata Maiti was appreciated for the advances made in the field of modern chemistry, where their innovations in chemical synthesis have enabled easier and more efficient manufacturing of the medications aimed at the treatment of diseases such as cancer.
The J.C. Bose fellowship is one of the highest distinctions in research awarded to active researchers who have demonstrated extraordinary success over a prolonged period of time. The selection of four fellows at once underlines the increasing involvement of the institute in cutting-edge research.