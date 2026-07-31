ETV Bharat / state

Four IIT Bombay Professors Awarded Prestigious JC Bose Fellowship For Pioneering Research

Mumbai: Four faculty members at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay have been conferred the coveted J.C. Bose Grant Fellowship from the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) for their remarkable contributions in science in the fields of engineering and chemistry.

Among the awardees are Proferssor Dipankar Choudhury, Professor Ruchi Anand, Prof. M. Ravikant, and Prof. Debabrata Maiti, whose contributions have promising practical applications extending from disaster management to therapeutics. The earthquake engineer Prof. Dipankar Choudhury has been selected for his pioneering research towards building a structure that can withstand an earthquake, reducing the impact of disasters.

In the sphere of medicine and biological sciences, the research work done by Professor Ruchi Anand pertains to the global problem of antibiotic resistance, searching for new approaches to overcome the problem of resistance and to enhance the efficacy of the medicines for treating infections such as dysentery.