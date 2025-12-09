Four Hotel Staff Die, Five Critical After Eating Meals In MP's Chhatarpur
They ate rice with potato-cabbage curry on Monday afternoon and started vomiting at night. Three died at a Gwalior hospital, and one on the way.
Published : December 9, 2025 at 1:32 PM IST
Chhatarpur: Four hotel employees died while five are critical due to food poisoning after consuming meals at the establishment at Khajuraho town in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, officials said on Tuesday.
Officials said eight staff members of a local hotel started vomiting after eating rice with potato-cabbage curry and their condition started deteriorating rapidly on Monday night. They were immediately taken to the district hospital, which referred them to Gwalior, they added. The incident occurred amid the state cabinet meeting in the ancient temple town since Monday.
"The patients had lunch at 3 pm on Monday, after which their health started deteriorating. A team from the health department has initiated an investigation into the hotel's kitchen and the quality of the food. Some of the patients were referred by the district hospital to Gwalior, where three died during treatment, and another succumbed during the transfer. Some are still on ventilators," Dr Roshan Dwivedi of Chhatarpur District Hospital said.
Those who fell are Bihari Patel (60), Ramswaroop Kushwaha (47), Pragilal Kushwaha (45), Girja Rajak (35), Roshni Rajak (35), Golu Agnihotri (25) and Ravi (19). All are residents of Khajuraho. Of these, Pragilal, Girja and Ramswaroop died. Another died on the way.
Civil Surgeon Sharad Chaurasia said some patients were shifted to Gwalior for advanced treatment as their condition was serious.
Collector Parth Jaiswal expressed grief over the deaths of the hotel employees and announced financial assistance of Rs 20,000 for the families of the deceased and victims. He said the matter is being investigated seriously, and all food samples have been sent for forensic examination.
