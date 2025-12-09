ETV Bharat / state

Four Hotel Staff Die, Five Critical After Eating Meals In MP's Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur: Four hotel employees died while five are critical due to food poisoning after consuming meals at the establishment at Khajuraho town in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, officials said on Tuesday.

Officials said eight staff members of a local hotel started vomiting after eating rice with potato-cabbage curry and their condition started deteriorating rapidly on Monday night. They were immediately taken to the district hospital, which referred them to Gwalior, they added. The incident occurred amid the state cabinet meeting in the ancient temple town since Monday.

"The patients had lunch at 3 pm on Monday, after which their health started deteriorating. A team from the health department has initiated an investigation into the hotel's kitchen and the quality of the food. Some of the patients were referred by the district hospital to Gwalior, where three died during treatment, and another succumbed during the transfer. Some are still on ventilators," Dr Roshan Dwivedi of Chhatarpur District Hospital said.